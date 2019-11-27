comscore Asus Zenfone 5Z Android 10 update: Roll out schedule, new features
Asus Zenfone 5Z Android 10 update rolling out: Everything you need to know

After rolling out beta update, the stable Asus Zenfone 5Z Android 10 update is now rolling out to everyone. Read on to find out everything new about this new update.

  Published: November 27, 2019 1:36 PM IST
Asus Zenfone 5Z

Last month, Asus rolled out Android 10 beta update for a handful of its Zenfone 5Z users. Now, the company is rolling out the stable update for everyone. Read on to find out everything that is new on the Asus Zenfone 5Z Android 10 update.

Asus Zenfone 5Z Android 10 update details

The flagship smartphone from last year is getting Android 10-based ZenUI 6 (v100.04.44.98). It is worth noting that Asus’ smartphones a near-stock version of Android OS. The latest update brings in all the goodies of Android 10 with a few minor changes.

As per the changelog shared on ZenTalk forums, Asus is removing quite a few additional settings to offer an experience consistent with Android 10. The update removes Page Marker, ZeniMoki, Selfie Master, Beauty Live, Kids Mode, Easy Mode, weather animation setting, AI charging, WebStorage, Go2 Pay, Report Location in Safeguard, and Yandex cloud option in File Manager. It is also removing Twin App support for games like Arena of Valor, PUBG, Vainglory, and Injustice 2.

Additionally, the update modifies Asus APN settings, and moves Themes and Mobile Manager to Advanced Settings. The changelog also mentions that some third-party apps are not compatible yet with Android 10. Some of Asus’ features like native screen recorder, one-handed use, Game Genie and more are still there. Besides these, you get all the new Android 10 features like system-wide dark mode and navigation gestures.

The OTA is gradually rolling out, and should reach all users in the coming days. Once the update is ready, users will receive a notification. Alternatively, one can head over to Settings to manually check for the update.

Price in India, Features, specifications

Features Asus Zenfone 5Z
Price 24999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
OS Android Oreo with ZenUI 5
Display 6.2-inch, 19:9 aspect ratio, FHD+-2160×1080 pixels
Internal Memory 6GB RAM with 64GB storage
Rear Camera 12MP + 8MP dual Camera
Front Camera 8 MP with F2.0 aperture
Battery 3,300mAh

  Published Date: November 27, 2019 1:36 PM IST

