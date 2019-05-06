Asus Zenfone 5Z FOTA update brings April 2019 Android security patch among other improvements

Asus has started rolling out FOTA update to all Asus Zenfone 5Z smartphones in India. The over-the-air update is “built to deliver excellence”, says Asus in a press statement. The Asus Zenfone 5Z Firmware version 90.11.162.58 brings Google’s Android security patch to April, 2019. Additionally, users will experience improved sound quality and start-up speed on their phone after the update.

The Taiwanese company recently released the latest Android 9 Pie update for the Asus Zenfone 5Z smartphones in India, after home market. With Android Pie, Asus brought several improvements, coupled with a few standard Android Pie features. With the update, users will had relieved contextual AI-driven pop-up volume bar, a Magnifier that made the copy-and-pasting text much easier, and more. The update also improved the overall performance of the smartphone.

The smartphone was originally introduced at MWC 2018 running Android 8 Oreo out-of-the-box. The company has launched this flagship smartphone in 2018, in order to take on the OnePlus 6 in the mid-premium segment.

Asus launched the flagship Zenfone 5Z smartphone in India as a Flipkart exclusive in first week of July, 2018. The base variant with 64GB storage was initially priced at Rs 29,999, whereas the top-end variant had retailed for Rs 36,999. However, after the price cut, the base model is now available for Rs 24,999, whereas the top-end model with 256GB storage and 8GB RAM is now available for Rs 31,999.

Asus Zenfone 5Z specifications, features

To recall, the Asus Zenfone 5Z packs a 6.2-inch Super IPS+ display along with an 18.7:9 aspect ratio. The panel operates at 1080×2246 pixels resolution. At its core is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset. The SoC is aided by up to 8GB of RAM and Adreno 630 GPU.

Watch Video: Asus Zenfone 5Z First Look

On the imaging front, the handset offers a dual rear camera setup, comprising of a 12-megapixel Sony IMX363 sensor, and an 8-megapixel f/2.2 OmniVision 8856 sensor with fixed focus and a wide-angle lens. For shooting selfies, the device features an 8-megapixel fixed focus OmniVision 8856 sensor.