Asus Zenfone 5Z gets Android 10 beta with ZenUI 6

Taiwanese smartphone maker Asus has just rolled out the first public beta version of its Android 10-based ZenUI 6. The beta is currently rolling out for Asus Zenfone 5Z devices in the market. Similar to other beta testing programs, 5Z users need to sign up for the program. This version comes months after Asus started calling out for Android 10 beta testers. Before this, the beta testing was closed and limited to a handful of users. Closed Beta testers had to deal with a barebones update that was riddled with bugs. Now, the company seems to have fixed a majority of bugs.

Asus Zenfone 5Z Android 10 Beta update details

As per a report from XDA Developers, Asus has also shared a changelog for the update. This provides us with all the changes that we can expect from the new Beta build. The report did mention that there are some bugs in the Beta build. However, that is the nature of Beta software. Talking about the changes, the new update brings all the Android 10 features. In addition, the device maker also shared a small list of known bugs in the beta build. For some additional context, the new update brings the OS version to 100.04.44.67.

The report also highlighted ZenUI 6, the updated custom skin. Asus clarified that ZenUI 6 now comes with a close to stock Android experience. Other changes include the system-wide dark mode and gesture-based navigation. The update also brings native screen recorder, special one-handed mode, Game genie and more. The update also brings the October 2019 Android security patch. Asus is likely to conduct the testing, fix the pending bugs and then roll out the stable version of the update in the coming weeks.

Specifications

Features Asus Zenfone 5Z Price 24999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Octa-core 64-bit Processor OS Android Oreo with New Asus ZenUI 5 Display Super IPS Display-6.2-inches, 19:9 aspect ratio-full HD+ (2160×1080 pixels) Internal Memory 6GB RAM with 128GB storage Rear Camera 12MP + 8MP dual Camera Front Camera 8 MP with F2.0 aperture Battery 3300mAh battery

