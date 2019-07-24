comscore Asus ZenFone 5Z prices slashed in India; base model | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Asus Zenfone 5Z prices slashed in India; base model now priced at Rs 24,999
News

Asus Zenfone 5Z prices slashed in India; base model now priced at Rs 24,999

News

Top-end variant for the Asus Zenfone 5Z with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage is now priced at Rs 28,999. This means that the company has reduced the price of both the variants by Rs 3,000.

  • Published: July 24, 2019 4:16 PM IST
Asus Zenfone 5Z

Taiwanese smartphone maker and electronics giant Asus has just made a new announcement regarding its Asus Zenfone 5Z. According to the announcement, the company has slashed the price for all the different variants of the smartphone. The base model of the Asus Zenfone 5Z with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage now costs Rs 24,999. Top-end variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage is now priced at Rs 28,999. This means that the company has reduced the price of both the variants by Rs 3,000. The changes in pricing will be visible starting today on Flipkart.

Asus Zenfone 5Z features, specifications

The Asus Zenfone 5Z features a 6.2-inch almost bezel-less screen with a notch on the top. The smartphone display features FHD+ (1080×2246 pixels) resolution, and a 19:9 aspect ratio. As reported previously, the 2018 flagship smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC with an octa-core CPU. Asus has added up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage with the smartphone. Zenfone 5Z also features a hybrid slot that lets you use two SIM cards or one SIM and one microSD card. Expandable storage comes in handy if and when the smartphone user is running out of storage space.

Asus Zenfone 5Z with Snapdragon 845 SoC, 6.2-inch notched display launched

Also Read

Asus Zenfone 5Z with Snapdragon 845 SoC, 6.2-inch notched display launched

Talking about the camera specifications, the Asus Zenfone 5Z comes with the dual rear camera setup. The setup includes a 12-megapixel primary camera sensor and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide lens. The lens allows users to capture 120-degree wide-angle photos and portrait mode shots. Asus has also added AI-powered scene detection in the camera software to automatically tune the photos you capture. We also get an 8-megapixel camera sensor on the front for selfies. The smartphone maker has also added a 3,300mAh battery in the Zenfone 5Z with support for fast charging technology.

Asus ROG Phone 2 price revealed; comes in a total of six variants in China

Also Read

Asus ROG Phone 2 price revealed; comes in a total of six variants in China

Zenfone 5Z runs Android 9 Pie-based ZenUI 5 out of the box. It also comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, and the face unlock feature for biometric authentication. We also get Bluetooth, VoLTE 4G, dual SIM card slots, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, GPS and USB Type-C port. Asus initially launched the 2018 flagship smartphone amount a year back in July 2018. The base variant of the smartphone was priced starting at Rs 29,999 at launch.

Story Timeline

You Might be Interested

Asus Zenfone 5Z

Asus Zenfone 5Z

29999

Android Oreo with New Asus ZenUI 5
Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Octa-core 64-bit Processor
12MP + 8MP dual Camera
  • Published Date: July 24, 2019 4:16 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Oppo K3 vs Realme X: What's different
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Flipkart teaser out
thumb-img
News
Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro first sale tomorrow: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Vivo Y90 specifications, images and price leaked

Editor's Pick

Tata Sky Binge gives you free Fire TV Stick and more
News
Tata Sky Binge gives you free Fire TV Stick and more
Reliance Jio vs Bharti Airtel vs Vodafone: Rs 250 prepaid plans compared

News

Reliance Jio vs Bharti Airtel vs Vodafone: Rs 250 prepaid plans compared

Huawei Nova 5i Pro confirmed to launch on July 26

News

Huawei Nova 5i Pro confirmed to launch on July 26

Netflix India launched a Rs 199 mobile-only plan

News

Netflix India launched a Rs 199 mobile-only plan

Apple MacBook Pro with 16-inch screen may launch in October

News

Apple MacBook Pro with 16-inch screen may launch in October

Most Popular

Realme X Review

Asus ROG Phone 2 First Impressions

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Review

Oppo K3 Hands-On and First Impressions

Xiaomi Redmi K20 hands-on and first impressions

Asus ZenFone 5Z prices slashed in India; base model now at Rs 24,999

Samsung Galaxy A80 available for pre-booking in India

Tata Sky Binge gives you free Fire TV Stick and more

Reliance Jio vs Bharti Airtel vs Vodafone: Rs 250 prepaid plans compared

Huawei Nova 5i Pro confirmed to launch on July 26

Why Indian engineers are missing the mark for the jobs they set out to pursue

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Related Topics

Related Stories

Asus ZenFone 5Z prices slashed in India; base model now at Rs 24,999

News

Asus ZenFone 5Z prices slashed in India; base model now at Rs 24,999
Samsung Galaxy A80 available for pre-booking in India

News

Samsung Galaxy A80 available for pre-booking in India
Asus ROG Phone 2 price revealed

News

Asus ROG Phone 2 price revealed
Realme 3i next sale on July 30: Price, specifications and more

News

Realme 3i next sale on July 30: Price, specifications and more
Realme X to go on first sale today: All you need to know

News

Realme X to go on first sale today: All you need to know

हिंदी समाचार

Apple iPhone 2019 के लॉन्च से पहले चिपसेट के बारे में सामने आई ये नई जानकारी

मोबाइल यूजर्स के लिए Netflix ने भारत में लॉन्च किया 199 रुपये वाला स्पेशल प्लान

Realme X Online Sale : पहली सेल रही हिट, अब रात 8 बजे होगी दूसरी सेल

Vodafone vs Airtel vs Jio : 250 रुपये से कम वाले बेस्ट रिचार्ज प्लान

VLC Media Player करते हैं इस्तेमाल तो सावधान, हैक हो सकता है आपका सिस्टम

News

Asus ZenFone 5Z prices slashed in India; base model now at Rs 24,999
News
Asus ZenFone 5Z prices slashed in India; base model now at Rs 24,999
Samsung Galaxy A80 available for pre-booking in India

News

Samsung Galaxy A80 available for pre-booking in India
Tata Sky Binge gives you free Fire TV Stick and more

News

Tata Sky Binge gives you free Fire TV Stick and more
Reliance Jio vs Bharti Airtel vs Vodafone: Rs 250 prepaid plans compared

News

Reliance Jio vs Bharti Airtel vs Vodafone: Rs 250 prepaid plans compared
Huawei Nova 5i Pro confirmed to launch on July 26

News

Huawei Nova 5i Pro confirmed to launch on July 26