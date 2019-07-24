Taiwanese smartphone maker and electronics giant Asus has just made a new announcement regarding its Asus Zenfone 5Z. According to the announcement, the company has slashed the price for all the different variants of the smartphone. The base model of the Asus Zenfone 5Z with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage now costs Rs 24,999. Top-end variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage is now priced at Rs 28,999. This means that the company has reduced the price of both the variants by Rs 3,000. The changes in pricing will be visible starting today on Flipkart.

Asus Zenfone 5Z features, specifications

The Asus Zenfone 5Z features a 6.2-inch almost bezel-less screen with a notch on the top. The smartphone display features FHD+ (1080×2246 pixels) resolution, and a 19:9 aspect ratio. As reported previously, the 2018 flagship smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC with an octa-core CPU. Asus has added up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage with the smartphone. Zenfone 5Z also features a hybrid slot that lets you use two SIM cards or one SIM and one microSD card. Expandable storage comes in handy if and when the smartphone user is running out of storage space.

Talking about the camera specifications, the Asus Zenfone 5Z comes with the dual rear camera setup. The setup includes a 12-megapixel primary camera sensor and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide lens. The lens allows users to capture 120-degree wide-angle photos and portrait mode shots. Asus has also added AI-powered scene detection in the camera software to automatically tune the photos you capture. We also get an 8-megapixel camera sensor on the front for selfies. The smartphone maker has also added a 3,300mAh battery in the Zenfone 5Z with support for fast charging technology.

Zenfone 5Z runs Android 9 Pie-based ZenUI 5 out of the box. It also comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, and the face unlock feature for biometric authentication. We also get Bluetooth, VoLTE 4G, dual SIM card slots, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, GPS and USB Type-C port. Asus initially launched the 2018 flagship smartphone amount a year back in July 2018. The base variant of the smartphone was priced starting at Rs 29,999 at launch.

Story Timeline