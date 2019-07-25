comscore Asus Zenfone 6 Android Q beta program announced
Asus Zenfone 6 Android Q beta program announced: Here is how to apply

Asus is building its reputation around affordable flagship specifications and timely software update for its Zenfone 6. With Android Q beta, it might beat rivals in one area in particular.

  Published: July 25, 2019 6:01 PM IST
Asus 6Z Review (20)

Asus Zenfone 6, also known as Asus 6Z in India, has emerged as a surprise device in the sub-Rs 40,000 price segment. Its flagship specifications paired with a motorized flippable camera make it a unique offering in this market. Asus has also pushed out couple of software updates to address known issues and add new features. Now, the Taiwanese technology company is adding support for Android Q beta as well. The company has begun recruiting beta testers for Android Q.

Asus Zenfone 6 Android Q Beta Program: How to Apply

Asus is accepting Android Q beta testers for Zenfone 6 from now until November 24. The end of the beta period could mean that the stable version of Android Q will soon after that. Those who join the beta testers group will get every release of Android Q beta. They will also get access to Asus’ restricted beta testing forum. Like any other firmware update, the beta release of Android Q will be pushed in the form of an OTA update.

Asus 6Z Review: Glowing example of a company taking note of user feedback

Asus 6Z Review: Glowing example of a company taking note of user feedback

The Taiwanese company has also set out some requirements for those who wish to join Android Q beta testers program. The first and the most crucial requirement is that you must own an Asus Zenfone 6 with model number ZS630KL. Secondly, you must be a member of ZenTalk and actively participate in the discussion about Zenfone there. Third, you must be willing to provide detailed information including the IMEI, Serial Number (SN), Current Firmware for the beta test setting. Those applying to join Android Q beta testers group must be able to read and provide feedback in English.

They, of course, must be familiar with the Android operating system. If you think you qualify those above requirements, then applying is easy. In order to join Asus‘ Android Q beta program for Zenfone 6, go to this link (https://www.asus.com/zentalk/plugin.php?id=ques&op=viewques&qid=1&lrid=2). Here, you can fill in your information to be accepted for the program. Once accepted, you will receive an email providing more information about the beta program.

  • Published Date: July 25, 2019 6:01 PM IST

