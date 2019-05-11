comscore
Asus ZenFone 6 dual-slider design leaked in video

Asus Zenfone 6 was initially reported to a punch-hole or a waterdrop-style notched display, but Asus’ official teaser has already confirmed full-screen display design for Asus Zenfone 6. And now this video confirms the teaser.

asus zenfone 6 slider top

Image Credit: Geek Loko/YouTube

Taiwanese company, Asus is all set to launch its latest Zenfone 6 Series on May 16 at a special event in Valencia, Spain. The company even released a new teaser last week that hinted at no-notch display. And now it seems we have had our first unofficial look of the Asus Zenfone 6 in a video that has surfaced showing the almost bezel-less front panel, dual-slider system and the back panel of the device.

The video showing the alleged Asus Zenfone 6 was posted by the YouTube channel Geek Loko and it reveals the back panel of the smartphone along with the front which is one large slab of display with only a small bezel on the bottom. The video also shows that Asus might bring dual rear cameras in a horizontally placed camera module at the top rear of the phone, and below it will be a rounded rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. But what can be called the most unique and the best part of the smartphone is the dual-slider system shown where the slider pops out the front camera from the top and the speaker from the bottom.

Image Credit: Geek Loko/YouTube

Several rumors initially had hinted at a punch-hole or a waterdrop-style notched display, but Asus’ official teaser has already confirmed full-screen display design for Asus Zenfone 6. The alleged smartphone was spotted on AnTuTu and Geekbench. As per the listing, the Zenfone 6 will feature a full HD+ display with 2340×1080 pixels resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The phone is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 855 processor and run Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box. It has also received FCC certification, which revealed dual-camera setup with a 48-megapixel main sensor. The handset could offer support for 18W fast charging.

Image Credit: Geek Loko/YouTube

For pricing of the anticipated Zenfone 6, a leaked report by ithome claimed that the phone will be launched in three storage models. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model is tipped to get priced around TWD 19,990 (approximately Rs 45,000). The other two suggested variants with 8GB RAM + 256GB storage and 12GB RAM + 512GB storage could be priced around TWD 23,990 and TWD 29,990. Last month, it was reported that Asus might consider dual slider design for a 5G version of the Zenfone 6, similar to the Xiaomi Mi MIX 3.

