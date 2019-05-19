comscore
Asus Zenfone 6 listed on Flipkart; 'coming soon' to India

The Asus Zenfone 6’s highlights include a ‘flip’ camera as well as the high-end Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset. Here’s a look at the Zenfone 6’s features and specifications.

  Updated: May 19, 2019 12:46 PM IST
Earlier this week at an event in Spain, Asus took the wraps off the much-rumored Zenfone 6. The flagship smartphone is now expected to soon launch in India. While there is no official word on a launch date from Asus yet, the Zenfone 6 has been listed on Flipkart. The e-commerce site mentions that the Zenfone 6 is “Coming soon to India”.

The Zenfone 6 is Asus’ flagship smartphone of the year. While pop-up cameras have suddenly become the rage, the implementation on the Zenfone 6 stands out for being unique. Instead of just being a pop-up camera, the mechanism on the Asus smartphone actually flips. Essentially, there’s just a dual-camera setup at the back, which flips so that it can be used as a selfie camera. The setup consists of a 48-megapixel f/1.79 primary sensor paired with a 13-megapixel ultra wide-angle secondary sensor.

Asus Zenfone 6 features, specifications

As far as the other specifications and features are concerned, the Zenfone 6 sports a 6.4-inch IPS LCD panel with FHD+ resolution, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and Gorilla Glass 6 protection. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC. There are three variants to choose from, and it will be interesting to see how many come to India. The base model comes with 64GB storage and 6GB RAM, while the mid variant comes with 128GB storage and 6GB RAM. Then there is the top variant that comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.

Watch: Asus Zenfone 5Z First Look

Other features include a 5,000mAh battery with 18W QuickCharge 4.0 support. Asus has also added a dedicated smart key on the right side of the device that users can customize. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE support, triple card slots, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, NFC, FM Radio, 3.5mm audio socket, and USB Type-C port. On the software front, the device runs Android 9 Pie-based Zen UI 6 with “Essential Custom”.

Asus Zenfone 6 prices

Asus has so far only revealed the European prices of the Zenfone 6. They start from €499 (approximately Rs 39,000) for the base model. The mid variant is priced at €559 (approximately Rs 43,900), while the top model is priced at €599 (approximately Rs 47,000).

  Published Date: May 19, 2019 12:44 PM IST
  Updated Date: May 19, 2019 12:46 PM IST

