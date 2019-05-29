comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Asus Zenfone 6 FOTA update brings camera enhancements like Super Night Mode, HDR+ and more
News

Asus Zenfone 6 FOTA update brings camera enhancements like Super Night Mode, HDR+ and more

News

The latest firmware version 16.1210.1904.115 will be shipped to Asus Zenfone 6 carrying model number ZS630KL in a staged manner. So it'll take some time to reach all Zenfone 6 users.

  • Published: May 29, 2019 1:09 PM IST
Asus Zenfone 6 (23)

Asus recently launched the Zenfone 6 flagship with flip camera as big highlighting feature. Less than two weeks after the official launch, the Asus Zenfone 6 has got its first software update with camera improvements. The over-the-air (OTA) update version 16.1210.1904.115 has started shipping for the Asus Zenfone 6 with Super Night Mode, HDR+ Enhanced modes and more.

The company has posted update rollout information and changelog on Asus’ ZenTalk community forum. The latest firmware version 16.1210.1904.115 will be shipped to Zenfone 6 carrying model number ZS630KL in a staged manner. So it’ll take some time to reach all Zenfone 6 users. In case you didn’t get the latest update OTA pushed for your Zenfone 6, then you can head over to Settings -> System -> System Updates to check it manually.

Asus Zenfone 6 First Impressions: Taking the motorized camera to another level

Also Read

Asus Zenfone 6 First Impressions: Taking the motorized camera to another level

“Since the server pushes update notice to different serial numbers by batches, it may take some days for you to receive the FOTA notice,” noted Asus.

The Zenfone 6 update brings improvements like Super Night Mode and the HDR+ Enhanced mode (HDR++) to the flip/ motorized camera. The volume key controls have also been added to the camera app. Now you’ll be able to control the flip camera rotation; set the volume key as “Shutter, Zoom, Flip camera” in Asus Camera’s settings manually. Users will also be able to utilize smart key as shutter to take pictures in Camera mode. Additionally, camera rotation stability has been improved.

Asus Zenfone 6 features, specifications

As far as the other specifications and features are concerned, the Zenfone 6 sports a 6.4-inch IPS LCD panel with FHD+ resolution, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and Gorilla Glass 6 protection. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC. There are three variants to choose from, and it will be interesting to see how many come to India. The base model comes with 64GB storage and 6GB RAM, while the mid variant comes with 128GB storage and 6GB RAM. Then there is the top variant that comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.

Watch Video: Asus Zenfone 5Z First Look

Other features include a 5,000mAh battery with 18W QuickCharge 4.0 support. Asus has also added a dedicated smart key on the right side of the device that users can customize. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE support, triple card slots, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, NFC, FM Radio, 3.5mm audio socket, and USB Type-C port. On the software front, the device runs Android 9 Pie-based Zen UI 6 with “Essential Custom”.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: May 29, 2019 1:09 PM IST

Editor's Pick

Asus Zenfone 6 update brings camera enhancements
News
Asus Zenfone 6 update brings camera enhancements
Xiaomi Mi Business casual backpack launched in India

News

Xiaomi Mi Business casual backpack launched in India

Huawei's own OS may be called Ark OS

News

Huawei's own OS may be called Ark OS

Realme Summer sale offers detailed

Deals

Realme Summer sale offers detailed

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 May 2019 update rolling out

News

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 May 2019 update rolling out

Most Popular

Amazon Echo Show Review

Luminox Recon NAV SPC 8831.KM watch review

Black Shark 2 First Impressions

Asus ZenBook Pro Duo First Impressions

Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Pro 49 inch long term review

Asus Zenfone 6 update brings camera enhancements

Xiaomi Mi Business casual backpack launched in India

Huawei's own OS may be called Ark OS

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 May 2019 update rolling out

Realme X India launch expected in second half of 2019

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Carl Pei speaks about the latest at OnePlus

UFS 3.0 could be OnePlus 7 Pro s best feature; here s why

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Related Topics

Related Stories

Asus Zenfone 6 update brings camera enhancements

News

Asus Zenfone 6 update brings camera enhancements
Huawei's own OS may be called Ark OS

News

Huawei's own OS may be called Ark OS
Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 May 2019 update rolling out

News

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 May 2019 update rolling out
Redmi K20 vs Redmi K20 Pro: What's different

News

Redmi K20 vs Redmi K20 Pro: What's different
Samsung Galaxy M40 to launch in India on June 11

News

Samsung Galaxy M40 to launch in India on June 11

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi ने 999 रुपये की कीमत में Mi Business Casual Backpack को भारत में किया लॉन्च, जानें खासियत

Realme X भारत में 2019 की दूसरी छमाही में होगा लॉन्च, 18 हजार के आसपास हो सकती है कीमत

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom vs OnePlus 7 Pro: जानिए कौन सा स्मार्टफोन है ज्यादा दमदार

Oppo Reno vs Oppo Reno 10x Zoom : जानें दोनों में कौन है दमदार

Amazon Honor Days Sale: 9 हजार रुपये तक सस्ते मिल रहे हैं Honor स्मार्टफोन्स, ऐसे पाएं 5 प्रतिशत एक्सट्रा डिस्काउंट

News

Asus Zenfone 6 update brings camera enhancements
News
Asus Zenfone 6 update brings camera enhancements
Xiaomi Mi Business casual backpack launched in India

News

Xiaomi Mi Business casual backpack launched in India
Huawei's own OS may be called Ark OS

News

Huawei's own OS may be called Ark OS
Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 May 2019 update rolling out

News

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 May 2019 update rolling out
Realme X India launch expected in second half of 2019

News

Realme X India launch expected in second half of 2019