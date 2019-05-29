Asus Zenfone 6 FOTA update brings camera enhancements like Super Night Mode, HDR+ and more

Asus recently launched the Zenfone 6 flagship with flip camera as big highlighting feature. Less than two weeks after the official launch, the Asus Zenfone 6 has got its first software update with camera improvements. The over-the-air (OTA) update version 16.1210.1904.115 has started shipping for the Asus Zenfone 6 with Super Night Mode, HDR+ Enhanced modes and more.

The company has posted update rollout information and changelog on Asus’ ZenTalk community forum. The latest firmware version 16.1210.1904.115 will be shipped to Zenfone 6 carrying model number ZS630KL in a staged manner. So it’ll take some time to reach all Zenfone 6 users. In case you didn’t get the latest update OTA pushed for your Zenfone 6, then you can head over to Settings -> System -> System Updates to check it manually.

“Since the server pushes update notice to different serial numbers by batches, it may take some days for you to receive the FOTA notice,” noted Asus.

The Zenfone 6 update brings improvements like Super Night Mode and the HDR+ Enhanced mode (HDR++) to the flip/ motorized camera. The volume key controls have also been added to the camera app. Now you’ll be able to control the flip camera rotation; set the volume key as “Shutter, Zoom, Flip camera” in Asus Camera’s settings manually. Users will also be able to utilize smart key as shutter to take pictures in Camera mode. Additionally, camera rotation stability has been improved.

Asus Zenfone 6 features, specifications

As far as the other specifications and features are concerned, the Zenfone 6 sports a 6.4-inch IPS LCD panel with FHD+ resolution, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and Gorilla Glass 6 protection. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC. There are three variants to choose from, and it will be interesting to see how many come to India. The base model comes with 64GB storage and 6GB RAM, while the mid variant comes with 128GB storage and 6GB RAM. Then there is the top variant that comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.

Watch Video: Asus Zenfone 5Z First Look

Other features include a 5,000mAh battery with 18W QuickCharge 4.0 support. Asus has also added a dedicated smart key on the right side of the device that users can customize. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE support, triple card slots, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, NFC, FM Radio, 3.5mm audio socket, and USB Type-C port. On the software front, the device runs Android 9 Pie-based Zen UI 6 with “Essential Custom”.