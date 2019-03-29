Asus Zenfone 6 gets Wi-Fi certification; to come with Android 9 Pie out of the box

Taiwanese smartphone and electronics giant Asus seems to be working on the next generation of its Zenfone lineup, the Asus Zenfone 6. The company has already confirmed that it is planning to launch the device lineup in the month of May. Almost a month before the launch of the device, it looks like Asus is busy wrapping up all the essential things like official certifications for the device lineup. According to a new report online, the Asus Zenfone 6 has just received Wi-Fi certification.

According to a report by GizChina, the device appeared on the Wi-Fi Alliance website indicating that the company is planning to bring the device lineup to the United States. This listing comes right after the device received the NCC certification. Taking a look at the listing on the Wi-Fi Alliance website, we don’t know much about the specifications of the device. The only thing that we know about the device from the listing is that the Zenfone 6 will come with Android 9 Pie out of the box on the software end. The hardware end indicates that the device will come with support for dual-band Wi-Fi.

Watch: Asus Zenfone 5Z First Look

As reported previously, it looks like Asus Zenfone 6 will launch in the market with a radical redesign. The past report also noted that the advertisement about the Zenfone 6 sported a “Defy Ordinary” slogan. It is possible that the device will come with a pop-up selfie camera or a slider mechanism that we have seen with the Xiaomi Mi MIX 3.

There is no information about the possible specifications of the device but it is likely that Zenfone 6 may come with a triple camera setup on the back. In addition to this, the top of the line model of the lineup is expected to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC along with up to 8GB RAM, and more. The report also noted that it is likely that the Zenfone 6 will come at an extremely competitive price after the success of Zenfone 5z.