comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Asus Zenfone 6 India launch likely to take place on June 16: Report
News

Asus Zenfone 6 India launch likely to take place on June 16: Report

News

Asus Zenfone 6 flagship smartphone comes with top-of-the-line specifications, and a unique pop-up selfie camera. In India, it is expected to compete against the likes of the new OnePlus 7.

  • Published: May 30, 2019 1:03 PM IST
Asus Zenfone 6 (22)

Earlier this month, Asus launched its flagship Zenfone 6 series at an event in Spain. The smartphone created quite a buzz with its unique pop-up camera design. While there is no word yet from Asus, a report has surfaced online mentioning a tentative India launch date.

Asus’ Zenfone 6 series went on sale last week in select countries. A report by TechRadar now claims that Asus will launch its Zenfone 6 smartphones in India on June 16. This however should be taken with the proverbial pinch of salt as the publication reveals that the date could change before an official announcement. In the meantime though, the flagship smartphone is listed on Flipkart along with the caption, “Coming Soon to India”.

Asus Zenfone 6 features, specifications

As mentioned, the highlight of the Zenfone 6 smartphone is the flip camera. Essentially, there’s just a dual-camera setup at the back that rises and flips to perform the duties of a selfie camera. The camera setup consists of a 48-megapixel f/1.79 aperture primary sensor, and a 13-megapixel secondary sensor with a 125-degree ultra-wide angle lens.

Asus Zenfone 6 First Impressions: Taking the motorized camera to another level

Also Read

Asus Zenfone 6 First Impressions: Taking the motorized camera to another level

As far as the other specifications and features are concerned, the Zenfone 6 sports a 6.4-inch IPS LCD panel with FHD+ resolution, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and Gorilla Glass 6 protection. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC. There are three variants to choose from, and it will be interesting to see how many come to India. The base model comes with 64GB storage and 6GB RAM, while the mid variant comes with 128GB storage and 6GB RAM. Then there is the top variant that comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.

Watch: Asus Zenfone 5Z First Look

Other features include a 5,000mAh battery with 18W QuickCharge 4.0 support. Asus has also added a dedicated smart key on the right side of the device that users can customize. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE support, triple card slots, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, NFC, FM Radio, 3.5mm audio socket, and USB Type-C port. On the software front, the device runs Android 9 Pie-based Zen UI 6 with “Essential Custom”.

Asus Zenfone 6 prices

Asus has so far only revealed the European prices of the Zenfone 6. They start from €499 (approximately Rs 39,000) for the base model. The mid variant is priced at €559 (approximately Rs 43,900), while the top model is priced at €599 (approximately Rs 47,000).

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: May 30, 2019 1:03 PM IST

Editor's Pick

Flipkart offers '30 day keep or exchange plan' for Mi TVs
Deals
Flipkart offers '30 day keep or exchange plan' for Mi TVs
Bose launches 3 new noice-cancelling audio products

News

Bose launches 3 new noice-cancelling audio products

Asus Zenfone 6 likely to launch in India on June 16

News

Asus Zenfone 6 likely to launch in India on June 16

WiFi, Bluetooth and SD alliances reinstate Huawei

News

WiFi, Bluetooth and SD alliances reinstate Huawei

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S to go on sale tonight at 12AM

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S to go on sale tonight at 12AM

Most Popular

Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 Hands On

Amazon Echo Show Review

Luminox Recon NAV SPC 8831.KM watch review

Black Shark 2 First Impressions

Asus ZenBook Pro Duo First Impressions

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg set to face leadership vote

Samsung will be soon be top smartphone seller in India: Asim Warsi

Amazon to allow users to delete Alexa recordings with voice commands

Bose launches 3 new noice-cancelling audio products

Asus Zenfone 6 likely to launch in India on June 16

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Carl Pei speaks about the latest at OnePlus

UFS 3.0 could be OnePlus 7 Pro s best feature; here s why

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Related Topics

Related Stories

Flipkart offers '30 day keep or exchange plan' for Mi TVs

Deals

Flipkart offers '30 day keep or exchange plan' for Mi TVs
Asus Zenfone 6 likely to launch in India on June 16

News

Asus Zenfone 6 likely to launch in India on June 16
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S to go on sale tonight at 12AM

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S to go on sale tonight at 12AM
Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 One UI updates rolling out

News

Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 One UI updates rolling out
Smartphones with Snapdragon 855 SoC in India

News

Smartphones with Snapdragon 855 SoC in India

हिंदी समाचार

Google Pixel 4 का स्क्रीन प्रोटेक्टर लीक, Galaxy S10+ जैसा ड्यूल पंच होल सेल्फी कैमरा दिखाई दिया

Digilocker के जरिए कहीं भी ऐसे निकाले अपने ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस, आधार, Voter ID, Mark Sheet जैसे जरूरी डॉक्युमेंट्स

WhatsApp ने एंड्रॉइड यूजर्स के लॉन्च किया कॉन्टिनुएस वॉइस मैसेज प्लेबैक फीचर

32 मेगापिक्सल कैमरा और 20 हजार रुपये तक की कीमत में हो सकता है लॉन्च Galaxy M40

Amazon Echo Show 5 Alexa सपोर्ट और 5.5-Inch Screen के साथ 8,999 रुपये की कीमत में हुआ लॉन्च

News

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg set to face leadership vote
News
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg set to face leadership vote
Samsung will be soon be top smartphone seller in India: Asim Warsi

News

Samsung will be soon be top smartphone seller in India: Asim Warsi
Amazon to allow users to delete Alexa recordings with voice commands

News

Amazon to allow users to delete Alexa recordings with voice commands
Bose launches 3 new noice-cancelling audio products

News

Bose launches 3 new noice-cancelling audio products
Asus Zenfone 6 likely to launch in India on June 16

News

Asus Zenfone 6 likely to launch in India on June 16