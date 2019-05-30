Asus Zenfone 6 India launch likely to take place on June 16: Report

Earlier this month, Asus launched its flagship Zenfone 6 series at an event in Spain. The smartphone created quite a buzz with its unique pop-up camera design. While there is no word yet from Asus, a report has surfaced online mentioning a tentative India launch date.

Asus’ Zenfone 6 series went on sale last week in select countries. A report by TechRadar now claims that Asus will launch its Zenfone 6 smartphones in India on June 16. This however should be taken with the proverbial pinch of salt as the publication reveals that the date could change before an official announcement. In the meantime though, the flagship smartphone is listed on Flipkart along with the caption, “Coming Soon to India”.

Asus Zenfone 6 features, specifications

As mentioned, the highlight of the Zenfone 6 smartphone is the flip camera. Essentially, there’s just a dual-camera setup at the back that rises and flips to perform the duties of a selfie camera. The camera setup consists of a 48-megapixel f/1.79 aperture primary sensor, and a 13-megapixel secondary sensor with a 125-degree ultra-wide angle lens.

As far as the other specifications and features are concerned, the Zenfone 6 sports a 6.4-inch IPS LCD panel with FHD+ resolution, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and Gorilla Glass 6 protection. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC. There are three variants to choose from, and it will be interesting to see how many come to India. The base model comes with 64GB storage and 6GB RAM, while the mid variant comes with 128GB storage and 6GB RAM. Then there is the top variant that comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.

Watch: Asus Zenfone 5Z First Look

Other features include a 5,000mAh battery with 18W QuickCharge 4.0 support. Asus has also added a dedicated smart key on the right side of the device that users can customize. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE support, triple card slots, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, NFC, FM Radio, 3.5mm audio socket, and USB Type-C port. On the software front, the device runs Android 9 Pie-based Zen UI 6 with “Essential Custom”.

Asus Zenfone 6 prices

Asus has so far only revealed the European prices of the Zenfone 6. They start from €499 (approximately Rs 39,000) for the base model. The mid variant is priced at €559 (approximately Rs 43,900), while the top model is priced at €599 (approximately Rs 47,000).