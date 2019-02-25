comscore
  • Home
  • Asus Zenfone 6 likely to launch on May 14 with a radical redesign: Report
News

Asus Zenfone 6 likely to launch on May 14 with a radical redesign: Report

New details about the upcoming Asus Zenfone 6 have leaked online, including the date of launch and design.

  • Published: February 25, 2019 11:13 AM IST
asus-zenfone-6-may-launch-teaser

Asus appears to be working on a Zenfone 5Z successor. Previously, a few images of the alleged Asus Zenfone 6 prototype were spotted online revealing a number of unique designs and also the back of the device. Now, an alleged ad has been spotted in a magazine at MWC 2019, which reveals that Asus will launch the Zenfone 6 smartphone on May 14 in Valencia, Spain.

Asus has sent no official invitation so far, nor has the company released an official teaser. However, the launch date of the Zenfone 6 was seen in a magazine that comes with the press passes for the attendees at MWC 2019 currently being held in Barcelona, Spain.

The advertisement on the magazine has a slogan “Defy Ordinary”, which perhaps mocks the notch design seen on current generation smartphones. This could mean that the upcoming Zenfone 6 may feature a slider mechanism or pop-up selfie camera, GSMArena reports. The device is also expected to include a triple rear camera configuration.

Asus Zenfone 5z specifications, features

Asus Zenfone 5z was unveiled at MWC 2018 alongside the Asus Zenfone 5 (2018), and Zenfone 5 Lite. As far as specifications are concerned, the Zenfone 5z sports a 6.2-inch full HD+ edge-to-edge screen, and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset with up to 8GB of RAM. There is also up to 256GB internal storage that will be on offer.

Watch: Asus Zenfone 5Z First Look

For photography, Asus has opted for a dual-camera setup at the back. This includes a 12-megapixel primary sensor with large 1.4-micron pixels and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor that allows 120-degree wide-angle shooting and portrait mode shots. The Asus Zenfone 5Z is priced from Rs 29,999 with the base variant sporting 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. Other connectivity options include dual-SIM card slots with 4G VoLTE, GPS, NFC, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and USB Type-C.

You Might be Interested

Asus ZenFone 6

Asus ZenFone 6

15999

Android OS, v4.3 (Jelly Bean), upgradable to v4.4.2 (KitKat)
Dual-core 2 GHz
13 MP, 4128 x 3096 pixels, autofocus, LED flash
Asus Zenfone 5Z

Asus Zenfone 5Z

29999

Android Oreo with New Asus ZenUI 5
Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Octa-core 64-bit Processor
12MP + 8MP dual Camera
  • Published Date: February 25, 2019 11:13 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Honor Band 4 Running to go on sale today at 12PM
thumb-img
News
Vivo iQOO first smartphone spotted on official teaser
thumb-img
News
WhatsApp users can now file a complaint with DoT against offensive messages
thumb-img
News
MWC 2019: Xiaomi announces Mi MIX 3 5G and Mi 9 for global market

Editor's Pick

Apple may launch 6K monitor, AirPower, AirPods 2, iPhones with bilateral wireless charging: Kuo
News
Apple may launch 6K monitor, AirPower, AirPods 2, iPhones with bilateral wireless charging: Kuo
PUBG is adding new vehicles for Vikendi map, flare guns being added to all maps

News

PUBG is adding new vehicles for Vikendi map, flare guns being added to all maps

Vodafone revises Rs 509 prepaid plan to offer 9GB additional data

News

Vodafone revises Rs 509 prepaid plan to offer 9GB additional data

Honor Band 4 Running to go on sale today at 12PM

News

Honor Band 4 Running to go on sale today at 12PM

Vivo iQOO first smartphone spotted on official teaser

News

Vivo iQOO first smartphone spotted on official teaser

Most Popular

Oppo's 10x lossless zoom shows both the progress and difficulties with smartphone zoom

Samsung Galaxy S10+ camera samples

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active First Impressions

LG V40 ThinQ Review

Samsung Galaxy S10e First Impressions

Asus Zenfone 6 to launch on May 14

Apple may launch 6K monitor, AirPower, AirPods 2, iPhones with bilateral wireless charging: Kuo

Mate X availability in India will depend on 5G network: Huawei

PUBG is adding new vehicles for Vikendi map, flare guns being added to all maps

Vodafone revises Rs 509 prepaid plan to offer 9GB additional data

MWC 2019: Here is what to expect

Here’s how cyber forensics go about cleaning up the mess after an attack

The Weather Channel taps into IBM's Watson and GRAF to forecast detailed and accurate weather

Expectations from Digital Transactions in 2019

As internet user base grows there's a need to create social media apps for regional language users

Related Topics

Related Stories

Asus Zenfone 6 to launch on May 14

News

Asus Zenfone 6 to launch on May 14
Vivo iQOO first smartphone spotted on official teaser

News

Vivo iQOO first smartphone spotted on official teaser
MWC19: LG announces G8 ThinQ, G8s ThinQ and V50 ThinQ 5G along with a dual display case

News

MWC19: LG announces G8 ThinQ, G8s ThinQ and V50 ThinQ 5G along with a dual display case
MWC 2019: Nokia 9 PureView with 5 cameras launched

News

MWC 2019: Nokia 9 PureView with 5 cameras launched
MWC 2019: Xiaomi announces Mi MIX 3 5G and Mi 9 for global market

News

MWC 2019: Xiaomi announces Mi MIX 3 5G and Mi 9 for global market

हिंदी समाचार

वोडाफोन ने 509 रुपये वाले प्रीपेड प्लान में किया बदलाव, अब मिलेगा 9GB एक्सट्रा डाटा

LG ने एयर मोशन जेस्चर वाले LG G8 ThinQ और LG G8s ThinQ स्मार्टफोन किए लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

MWC 2019: शाओमी ने लॉन्च किया अपना पहला 5G स्मार्टफोन

MWC 2019 के पहले दिन नोकिया ने लॉन्च किए 5 फोन, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस और कीमत

MWC 2019 : हुवावे ने लॉन्च किया फोल्डेबल 5G स्मार्टफोन Mate X, 1GB की मूवी 3 सेंकड में होगी डाउनलोड

News

Asus Zenfone 6 to launch on May 14
News
Asus Zenfone 6 to launch on May 14
Apple may launch 6K monitor, AirPower, AirPods 2, iPhones with bilateral wireless charging: Kuo

News

Apple may launch 6K monitor, AirPower, AirPods 2, iPhones with bilateral wireless charging: Kuo
Mate X availability in India will depend on 5G network: Huawei

News

Mate X availability in India will depend on 5G network: Huawei
PUBG is adding new vehicles for Vikendi map, flare guns being added to all maps

News

PUBG is adding new vehicles for Vikendi map, flare guns being added to all maps
Vodafone revises Rs 509 prepaid plan to offer 9GB additional data

News

Vodafone revises Rs 509 prepaid plan to offer 9GB additional data