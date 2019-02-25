Asus Zenfone 6 likely to launch on May 14 with a radical redesign: Report

Asus appears to be working on a Zenfone 5Z successor. Previously, a few images of the alleged Asus Zenfone 6 prototype were spotted online revealing a number of unique designs and also the back of the device. Now, an alleged ad has been spotted in a magazine at MWC 2019, which reveals that Asus will launch the Zenfone 6 smartphone on May 14 in Valencia, Spain.

Asus has sent no official invitation so far, nor has the company released an official teaser. However, the launch date of the Zenfone 6 was seen in a magazine that comes with the press passes for the attendees at MWC 2019 currently being held in Barcelona, Spain.

The advertisement on the magazine has a slogan “Defy Ordinary”, which perhaps mocks the notch design seen on current generation smartphones. This could mean that the upcoming Zenfone 6 may feature a slider mechanism or pop-up selfie camera, GSMArena reports. The device is also expected to include a triple rear camera configuration.

Asus Zenfone 5z specifications, features

Asus Zenfone 5z was unveiled at MWC 2018 alongside the Asus Zenfone 5 (2018), and Zenfone 5 Lite. As far as specifications are concerned, the Zenfone 5z sports a 6.2-inch full HD+ edge-to-edge screen, and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset with up to 8GB of RAM. There is also up to 256GB internal storage that will be on offer.

Watch: Asus Zenfone 5Z First Look

For photography, Asus has opted for a dual-camera setup at the back. This includes a 12-megapixel primary sensor with large 1.4-micron pixels and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor that allows 120-degree wide-angle shooting and portrait mode shots. The Asus Zenfone 5Z is priced from Rs 29,999 with the base variant sporting 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. Other connectivity options include dual-SIM card slots with 4G VoLTE, GPS, NFC, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and USB Type-C.