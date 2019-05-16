comscore
Asus Zenfone 6 renders leaked showing flip camera, full screen notch-less display

Ahead of the official launch, new renders of the Asus Zenfone 6 has surfaced online, revealing the design of the upcoming Asus phone.

  • Published: May 16, 2019 2:41 PM IST
Asus Zenfone 6

(Image credit: Roland Quandt/ Twitter)

Asus is gearing up to launch its latest Zenfone 6 smartphone today at an event in Valencia at 20:00 CEST, which is 11:30PM in India. One can even watch the live event on Asus‘ official YouTube channel. The company will also be posting live updates on its official Twitter handle. Now, ahead of the official launch, new renders of the Asus Zenfone 6 have surfaced online, revealing the design of the upcoming Asus phone.

If the leaked renders (by Roland Quandt) are to be believed, the Zenfone 6 will offer a notch-less display design and a swivel dual-camera setup. The leaked images show the phone with a big display with a slightly thick chin. Furthermore, the Zenfone 6 might not come with a selfie camera. The flip camera module will utilize the rear cameras for capturing selfies and videos.

Asus Zenfone 6 teaser takes pot shot against the OnePlus 7 for smaller battery size

Asus Zenfone 6 teaser takes pot shot against the OnePlus 7 for smaller battery size

A few reports suggest that the flip camera module is made out of liquid metal which decreases its weight by 20 percent, and boosts its strength fourfold. At the back of the phone, one will also find a pill-shaped fingerprint reader, as per the renders. The device could also feature a 3D curved rear design and with gradient texture.

Watch: Asus Zenfone 5Z First Look

Asus Zenfone 6 rumored features, specifications

The Zenfone 6 is said to come in two color variants, which includes Black and Silver-Blue. As for the specifications, the smartphone is likely to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon Snapdragon 855 chipset under the hood. Rumors claim that the device will come with a tall 6.3-inch display along with 1080×2340 pixels resolution, and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The panel will be protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass 6.

Asus is also expected to offer the Zenfone 6 in three variants, including 4GB RAM/128GB storage, 8GB RAM/256GB storage and 12GB RAM/512GB storage. Optics wise, the flip dual-camera setup of the phone is said to come with a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor and a 13-megapixel superwide lens. The handset is expected to house a massive 5,000mAh battery, which is huge. It is could also offer support for Quick Charge 4.0 rapid charging tech. The smartphone is also said to ship with the latest Android 9 Pie operating system out of the box.

  • Published Date: May 16, 2019 2:41 PM IST

