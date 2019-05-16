comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Asus Zenfone 6 teaser takes pot shot against the OnePlus 7 for smaller battery size
News

Asus Zenfone 6 teaser takes pot shot against the OnePlus 7 for smaller battery size

News

Digging deeper into the pot shot, it appears like Asus India is stating that its Asus Zenfone 6 will come with a 5,000mAh battery as the OnePlus 7 sports a 3,700mAh battery.

  • Published: May 16, 2019 9:46 AM IST
Asus Zenfone 6 Teaser

Asus India has just posted a new teaser about its upcoming flagship, the Asus Zenfone 6 on its official Twitter handle. As part of the teaser tweet, Asus seems to have teased the design of the smartphone along with an important aspect of the design. The caption of the tweet states, “5000 > 1+7+3700, so why choose ordinary when you can #DefyOrdinary? #ZenFone6”. Inspecting the text that is also part of the image that comes with the tweet, it seems like the company is taking a pot shot at the recently announced OnePlus 7 as part of the OnePlus 7 series.

Digging deeper into the pot shot, it appears like Asus India is stating that its Asus Zenfone 6 will come with a 5,000mAh battery as the OnePlus 7 sports a 3,700mAh battery. Now, taking a closer look at the teaser design of the Asus Zenfone 6, it appears that the device will come with a notch-less and a bezel-less smartphone as there seem to be no bezels or notch in the image. In addition to that, we can also see the volume rocker, power button and a third button on the right side of the smartphone.

We are unclear what the third button is meant for but it is likely that it either maybe something like the alert slider that we saw in the OnePlus devices and the iPhones, or it is mapped to a digital assistant like the latest Nokia devices including the Nokia 4.2 and Nokia 3.2. Given that the device in the teaser image does not showcase the entire smartphone, we are not sure if the company has added a hole punch camera on the top left corner of the device.

Alleged Asus Zenfone 6 case renders may have revealed back design and dual-rear camera

Also Read

Alleged Asus Zenfone 6 case renders may have revealed back design and dual-rear camera

It is also likely that Asus may also have added a pop-up selfie camera like most of the smartphone makers are going for these days or added a slider mechanism that we saw in the Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 5G, Honor Magic 2 and other devices. Asus will reveal the smartphone on the global stage in a launch event at 11:30 PM local time. According to previous reports, an alleged Zenfone 6 with a dual slider design was spotted online indicating that the device will come with a slider design instead of the pop-up selfie camera. Another past report indicated that the device may come with a dual camera setup on the back.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: May 16, 2019 9:46 AM IST

Editor's Pick

How to download and set up Dream11 app
How To
How to download and set up Dream11 app
Top three smartphones selling in India are Xiaomi Redmi devices: IDC

News

Top three smartphones selling in India are Xiaomi Redmi devices: IDC

Tata Sky Binge launched for Amazon Fire TV Stick

News

Tata Sky Binge launched for Amazon Fire TV Stick

Epic Games has big plans for PC Gaming Show 2019

Gaming

Epic Games has big plans for PC Gaming Show 2019

Realme phones to get 2 years of Android OS updates

News

Realme phones to get 2 years of Android OS updates

Most Popular

Realme C2 Review

Realme X First Impressions

OnePlus 7 Pro Review

OnePlus 6T Long Term Review

Google Pixel 3a XL Review

Top three smartphones selling in India are Xiaomi Redmi devices: IDC

San Francisco bans face recognition use by local agencies

Tata Sky Binge launched for Amazon Fire TV Stick

Realme phones to get 2 years of Android OS updates

Dream11 targets 100 million users by 2020

Carl Pei speaks about the latest at OnePlus

UFS 3.0 could be OnePlus 7 Pro s best feature; here s why

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Treating users' data with respect is the best business model in 2019

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Related Topics

Related Stories

Asus ZenFone 6 new renders leaked online

News

Asus ZenFone 6 new renders leaked online
OnePlus TV next focus for the Indian market

News

OnePlus TV next focus for the Indian market
OnePlus 7 Pro receives its first software update

News

OnePlus 7 Pro receives its first software update
OnePlus 7 Pro goes on first sale today

News

OnePlus 7 Pro goes on first sale today
Asus Zenfone 6 teaser takes pot shot against the OnePlus 7

News

Asus Zenfone 6 teaser takes pot shot against the OnePlus 7

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 का रेंडर लीक, Xiao AI वॉइस असिस्टेंट और PPG मॉनिटरिंग जैसे नए फीचर्स से होगा लैस

2021 तक 50% स्मार्टफोन में होंगे तीन या उससे अधिक कैमरे

Infinix Note 5 स्मार्टफोन की कीमत 3 हजार रुपये घटी

भारत में सबसे ज्यादा बिकने वाले टॉप तीन स्मार्टफोन में Xiaomi के Redmi 6A, Redmi Note 6 Pro और Redmi Y2 डिवाइस शामिल

पुरानी विंडो का इस्तेमाल करना सुरक्षित नहीं है : माइक्रोसॉफ्ट

News

Top three smartphones selling in India are Xiaomi Redmi devices: IDC
News
Top three smartphones selling in India are Xiaomi Redmi devices: IDC
San Francisco bans face recognition use by local agencies

News

San Francisco bans face recognition use by local agencies
Tata Sky Binge launched for Amazon Fire TV Stick

News

Tata Sky Binge launched for Amazon Fire TV Stick
Realme phones to get 2 years of Android OS updates

News

Realme phones to get 2 years of Android OS updates
Dream11 targets 100 million users by 2020

News

Dream11 targets 100 million users by 2020