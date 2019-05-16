Asus Zenfone 6 teaser takes pot shot against the OnePlus 7 for smaller battery size

Asus India has just posted a new teaser about its upcoming flagship, the Asus Zenfone 6 on its official Twitter handle. As part of the teaser tweet, Asus seems to have teased the design of the smartphone along with an important aspect of the design. The caption of the tweet states, “5000 > 1+7+3700, so why choose ordinary when you can #DefyOrdinary? #ZenFone6”. Inspecting the text that is also part of the image that comes with the tweet, it seems like the company is taking a pot shot at the recently announced OnePlus 7 as part of the OnePlus 7 series.

Digging deeper into the pot shot, it appears like Asus India is stating that its Asus Zenfone 6 will come with a 5,000mAh battery as the OnePlus 7 sports a 3,700mAh battery. Now, taking a closer look at the teaser design of the Asus Zenfone 6, it appears that the device will come with a notch-less and a bezel-less smartphone as there seem to be no bezels or notch in the image. In addition to that, we can also see the volume rocker, power button and a third button on the right side of the smartphone.

We are unclear what the third button is meant for but it is likely that it either maybe something like the alert slider that we saw in the OnePlus devices and the iPhones, or it is mapped to a digital assistant like the latest Nokia devices including the Nokia 4.2 and Nokia 3.2. Given that the device in the teaser image does not showcase the entire smartphone, we are not sure if the company has added a hole punch camera on the top left corner of the device.

It is also likely that Asus may also have added a pop-up selfie camera like most of the smartphone makers are going for these days or added a slider mechanism that we saw in the Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 5G, Honor Magic 2 and other devices. Asus will reveal the smartphone on the global stage in a launch event at 11:30 PM local time. According to previous reports, an alleged Zenfone 6 with a dual slider design was spotted online indicating that the device will come with a slider design instead of the pop-up selfie camera. Another past report indicated that the device may come with a dual camera setup on the back.