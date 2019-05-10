Asus Zenfone 6 tipped to offer Snapdragon 855 SoC, 5,000mAh battery, 48MP camera

Asus will launch its latest flagship smartphone on May 16 at an event in Valencia, Spain. The Asus Zenfone 6 smartphone is all set to debut at the event. It is likely to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 chipset. Now, Asus has shared an image on Twitter, confirming the device will house a Snapdragon 855 SoC under the hood. The image also confirms that the Zenfone 6 will feature a Notification LED.

The flagship device will also offer a dedicated 3.5 mm headphone jack at the bottom next to the USB-C port. One will also notice a Smart Key on the right side of the phone, which is accompanied by a volume rocker and power button. On the left side of the phone, you will find triple slots for SIM and microSD cards, as per the teaser image.

Additionally, an Asus executive also reportedly shared a few specifications of the forthcoming Zenfone 6 phone. But, the information is shared in the form of Morse Code via Instagram. AndroidPure reported that after converting the code, you will get to know that the device might come with a dual camera setup at the back. The rear camera setup will reportedly feature a combination of a 48-megapixel + 13-megapixel sensors.

Asus is said to stuff in a massive 5,000mAh battery inside the Zenfone 6. The handset could sport a notchless full-screen display, as per one of the company’s teasers. Furthermore, according to AnTuTu listing, the panel will operate at 2340 x 1080 pixels resolution. It is expected to ship with Android 9 Pie operating system out-of-the-box. As for the pricing details of the alleged Zenfone 6, a previous report hinted that the phone will be available in three storage models.

The 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant of the Zenfone 6 is said to come with a price label of around TWD 19,990 (approximately Rs 45,000). The 8GB RAM/256GB storage configuration could be priced at around TWD 23,990 (approximately Rs 54,100). The third 12GB RAM/512GB storage model might be available for purchase at around TWD 29,990 (approximately Rs 67,700).