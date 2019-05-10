comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Asus Zenfone 6 tipped to offer Snapdragon 855 SoC, 5,000mAh battery, 48MP camera
News

Asus Zenfone 6 tipped to offer Snapdragon 855 SoC, 5,000mAh battery, 48MP camera

News

The Asus Zenfone 6 will house a Snapdragon 855 SoC under the hood. The teaser image also confirms that the Zenfone 6 will feature a Notification LED.

  • Published: May 10, 2019 11:45 AM IST
Asus Zenfone 6

Asus will launch its latest flagship smartphone on May 16 at an event in Valencia, Spain. The Asus Zenfone 6 smartphone is all set to debut at the event. It is likely to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 chipset. Now, Asus has shared an image on Twitter, confirming the device will house a Snapdragon 855 SoC under the hood. The image also confirms that the Zenfone 6 will feature a Notification LED.

The flagship device will also offer a dedicated 3.5 mm headphone jack at the bottom next to the USB-C port. One will also notice a Smart Key on the right side of the phone, which is accompanied by a volume rocker and power button. On the left side of the phone, you will find triple slots for SIM and microSD cards, as per the teaser image.

Additionally, an Asus executive also reportedly shared a few specifications of the forthcoming  Zenfone 6 phone. But, the information is shared in the form of Morse Code via Instagram. AndroidPure reported that after converting the code, you will get to know that the device might come with a dual camera setup at the back. The rear camera setup will reportedly feature a combination of a 48-megapixel + 13-megapixel sensors.

Alleged Asus Zenfone 6 case renders may have revealed back design and dual-rear camera

Also Read

Alleged Asus Zenfone 6 case renders may have revealed back design and dual-rear camera

Asus is said to stuff in a massive 5,000mAh battery inside the Zenfone 6. The handset could sport a notchless full-screen display, as per one of the company’s teasers. Furthermore, according to AnTuTu listing, the panel will operate at 2340 x 1080 pixels resolution. It is expected to ship with Android 9 Pie operating system out-of-the-box. As for the pricing details of the alleged Zenfone 6, a previous report hinted that the phone will be available in three storage models.

Watch: Asus Zenfone 5Z First Look

The 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant of the Zenfone 6 is said to come with a price label of around TWD 19,990 (approximately Rs 45,000). The 8GB RAM/256GB storage configuration could be priced at around TWD 23,990 (approximately Rs 54,100). The third 12GB RAM/512GB storage model might be available for purchase at around TWD 29,990 (approximately Rs 67,700).

  • Published Date: May 10, 2019 11:45 AM IST

Editor's Pick

Asus Zenfone 6 key specifications tipped
News
Asus Zenfone 6 key specifications tipped
Xiaomi Mi Fit app gets a major redesign

News

Xiaomi Mi Fit app gets a major redesign

Lava A7 Wave feature phone launched

News

Lava A7 Wave feature phone launched

PUBG Mobile Season 7 details leaked

Gaming

PUBG Mobile Season 7 details leaked

Lenovo Ego smartwatch launched in India

News

Lenovo Ego smartwatch launched in India

Sponsored

Most Popular

Sony WH-XB700 Review

Jabra Move Style Edition Review

Oppo A1k Review

Google Pixel 3a XL Hands on and First Impressions

Nokia 4.2 Review

Asus Zenfone 6 key specifications tipped

Google will never sell any personal info to 3rd parties: CEO Pichai

It is time to break up Facebook: Company's Co-founder

Xiaomi Mi Fit app gets a major redesign

Lava A7 Wave feature phone launched

UFS 3.0 could be OnePlus 7 Pro s best feature; here s why

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Treating users' data with respect is the best business model in 2019

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Related Topics

Related Stories

Asus Zenfone 6 key specifications tipped

News

Asus Zenfone 6 key specifications tipped
Oppo Reno may launch on May 28 in India

News

Oppo Reno may launch on May 28 in India
Alleged Asus Zenfone 6 case renders reveal back design

News

Alleged Asus Zenfone 6 case renders reveal back design
New Xiaomi phone with triple camera setup teased

News

New Xiaomi phone with triple camera setup teased
Redmi Snapdragon 855 phone to debut on May 13

News

Redmi Snapdragon 855 phone to debut on May 13

हिंदी समाचार

WhatsApp Status Privacy Tips: इन स्टेप्स को फॉलो कर किसी खास व्यक्ति से ऐसे छुपाएं अपना स्टेटस

Indian Company Lava ने 1799 रुपये की कीमत में A7 Wave फोन को किया लॉन्च, छह दिन बैटरी चलने का दावा

Lenovo ने भारत में लॉन्च की Lenovo Ego स्मार्टवॉच

Indian users नाखुश: Smartphone मार्केट में इस साल इन पांच ब्रांड्स की हो सकती है छुट्टी, कई बड़े Brands भी हैं शामिल

Oppo भारत में जल्द लॉन्च करेगी Reno सीरीज के स्मार्टफोन

News

Asus Zenfone 6 key specifications tipped
News
Asus Zenfone 6 key specifications tipped
Google will never sell any personal info to 3rd parties: CEO Pichai

News

Google will never sell any personal info to 3rd parties: CEO Pichai
It is time to break up Facebook: Company's Co-founder

News

It is time to break up Facebook: Company's Co-founder
Xiaomi Mi Fit app gets a major redesign

News

Xiaomi Mi Fit app gets a major redesign
Lava A7 Wave feature phone launched

News

Lava A7 Wave feature phone launched