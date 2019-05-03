Asus Zenfone 6 to debut with notch-less full screen display on May 16; new teaser hints

Asus is gearing up to launch its latest Zenfone 6 Series on May 16 at a special event in Valencia, Spain. Apart from Asus Zenfone 6, the company is also said to launch one more device, dubbed ZenFone 6Z. This device might come with a triple rear camera setup, and also an in-screen fingerprint reader. Now, Asus has released a new teaser of its upcoming handset, revealing the front design of the handset.

Several rumors hinted at a punch-hole or a waterdrop-style notched display, and the teaser confirms that it will make its debut with a notch-less full-screen display. This further makes it obvious that there will be a pop-selfie camera system in order to ditch the notch. Last month, it was reported that Asus might consider dual slider design for a 5G version of the Zenfone 6, similar to the Xiaomi Mi MIX 3.

The teaser doesn’t shed light on anything new, except for the tagline “Defy Ordinary” and bezel-less display design. The alleged Asus Zenfone 6 has already received its FCC certification. It is expected to offer two cameras at the back, consisting of a 48-megapixel main sensor. The handset could offer support for 18W fast charging. It is likely to come with a dual-SIM version.

The device has also reportedly popped on Geekbench with model number ASUS_I01WD, and made an appearance on AnTuTu as well. The latter hinted that we see the device with 1080+ screen, and 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of internal storage option. As the Zenfone 6 will be the company’s flagship device, it is expected to be powered Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 SoC. The flagship is likely to run the latest Android 9 Pie operating system out of the box.

Besides, the forthcoming handset will be a successor to the last year’s ZenFone 5Z, which is priced below Rs 30,000. The Asus Zenfone 5Z offers a front and back glass design, dual-rear cameras with AI screen detection, Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core SoC and more. The handset packs a 6.2-inch full HD+, a 3,300mAh battery with fast charging support.