comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Asus Zenfone 6 to debut with notch-less full screen display on May 16; new teaser hints
News

Asus Zenfone 6 to debut with notch-less full screen display on May 16; new teaser hints

News

Asus has released a new teaser of its upcoming handset, revealing the front design of the handset. While several rumors hinted at a punch-hole or a waterdrop-style notched display, the teaser confirms that it will make its debut with a notch-less full-screen display.

  • Published: May 3, 2019 11:12 AM IST
Asus Zenfone 6

Asus is gearing up to launch its latest Zenfone 6 Series on May 16 at a special event in Valencia, Spain. Apart from Asus Zenfone 6, the company is also said to launch one more device, dubbed ZenFone 6Z. This device might come with a triple rear camera setup, and also an in-screen fingerprint reader. Now, Asus has released a new teaser of its upcoming handset, revealing the front design of the handset.

Several rumors hinted at a punch-hole or a waterdrop-style notched display, and the teaser confirms that it will make its debut with a notch-less full-screen display. This further makes it obvious that there will be a pop-selfie camera system in order to ditch the notch. Last month, it was reported that Asus might consider dual slider design for a 5G version of the Zenfone 6, similar to the Xiaomi Mi MIX 3.

The teaser doesn’t shed light on anything new, except for the tagline “Defy Ordinary” and bezel-less display design. The alleged Asus Zenfone 6 has already received its FCC certification. It is expected to offer two cameras at the back, consisting of a 48-megapixel main sensor. The handset could offer support for 18W fast charging. It is likely to come with a dual-SIM version.

Watch: OnePlus 6T Thunder Purple Hands-On

The device has also reportedly popped on Geekbench with model number ASUS_I01WD, and made an appearance on AnTuTu as well. The latter hinted that we see the device with 1080+ screen, and 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of internal storage option. As the Zenfone 6 will be the company’s flagship device, it is expected to be powered Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 SoC. The flagship is likely to run the latest Android 9 Pie operating system out of the box.

Best selfie smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000 in April 2019

Also Read

Best selfie smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000 in April 2019

Besides, the forthcoming handset will be a successor to the last year’s ZenFone 5Z, which is priced below Rs 30,000. The Asus Zenfone 5Z offers a front and back glass design, dual-rear cameras with AI screen detection, Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core SoC and more. The handset packs a 6.2-inch full HD+, a 3,300mAh battery with fast charging support.

  • Published Date: May 3, 2019 11:12 AM IST

Editor's Pick

Realme 3 Pro, Realme X China launch on May 15
News
Realme 3 Pro, Realme X China launch on May 15
Xiaomi Redmi 7, Redmi Y3 sale today

News

Xiaomi Redmi 7, Redmi Y3 sale today

Realme 3 Pro goes on sale today at 12PM

News

Realme 3 Pro goes on sale today at 12PM

Idea offers 1.5GB daily data, unlimited calling for 365 days

News

Idea offers 1.5GB daily data, unlimited calling for 365 days

Apple patent shows an in-display fingerprint solution

News

Apple patent shows an in-display fingerprint solution

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy A70 Review

Xiaomi Redmi Y3 Review

Oppo A5s Review

Xiaomi Redmi 7, Redmi Y3 Hands-On and First Impressions

Infinix Smart 3 first impressions

Asus Zenfone 6 to offer notch-less full screen display

OnePlus 7 Pro leak confirms two new colors

Realme 3 Pro, Realme X China launch on May 15

Xiaomi Redmi 7, Redmi Y3 sale today

Realme 3 Pro goes on sale today at 12PM

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Treating users' data with respect is the best business model in 2019

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Related Topics

Related Stories

Asus Zenfone 6 to offer notch-less full screen display

News

Asus Zenfone 6 to offer notch-less full screen display
Best phones under Rs 10,000 to buy in May 2019

News

Best phones under Rs 10,000 to buy in May 2019
Xiaomi Redmi Y3 Review

Review

Xiaomi Redmi Y3 Review
Nvidia launches GTX 1650 GPU at Rs 12,999, announces GeForce GTX 16-series laptop GPUs

News

Nvidia launches GTX 1650 GPU at Rs 12,999, announces GeForce GTX 16-series laptop GPUs
Realme C2 vs Redmi 6A vs Asus Zenfone Lite L1

News

Realme C2 vs Redmi 6A vs Asus Zenfone Lite L1

हिंदी समाचार

PHOTO GALLERY: इन Smartphone में है 10GB रैम, Laptop और Computer को देते हैं टक्कर

Prime Members के लिए आज दोपहर 12 बजे से शुरू होगी सेल Amazon Summer Sale 2019

Redmi 7 आज दोपहर 12 बजे और Redmi Y3 स्मार्टफोन 3 बजे होगा सेल के लिए उपलब्ध, जानें सभी ऑफर्स

Realme 1st Anniversary sale 2019: Realme 3 Pro आज दोपहर 12 बजे बिक्री के लिए होगा उपलब्ध, ऐसे उठाएं 1,000 रुपये का फ्लैट डिस्काउंट

OnePlus 7 और OnePlus 7 Pro के लॉन्च से पहले लीक हुईं स्पेसिफिकेशंस

News

Asus Zenfone 6 to offer notch-less full screen display
News
Asus Zenfone 6 to offer notch-less full screen display
OnePlus 7 Pro leak confirms two new colors

News

OnePlus 7 Pro leak confirms two new colors
Realme 3 Pro, Realme X China launch on May 15

News

Realme 3 Pro, Realme X China launch on May 15
Xiaomi Redmi 7, Redmi Y3 sale today

News

Xiaomi Redmi 7, Redmi Y3 sale today
Realme 3 Pro goes on sale today at 12PM

News

Realme 3 Pro goes on sale today at 12PM