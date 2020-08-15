Asus Zenfone 6 update rolling out with August 2020 security patch

Asus seems to be rolling out a new software update for its Zenfone 6 devices. The update brings the latest August 2020 Android security patch for the device. However, its changelog doesn’t mention any additional added features or improvements. Previously, the company released the same update for the Zenfone 5, and ROG Phone 3, as well. Also Read - Asus ROG Phone 3 Review: Best in its class with space for improvement

The new Android security update for the Asus Zenfone 6 carries the software build version 17.1810.2008.171, and its firmware size is about 1.9GB. However, the build version and size may vary depending on the region. The new software update runs on the company's custom UI skin, which is based on Android 10.

Watch: Asus ROG Phone 3 Review

As per the changelog, the August 2020 security update primarily fixes a number of security bugs in the smartphone. It mentions fixes for 10 high vulnerabilities in the framework build and 4 high issues in the system component. One of these flaws could have exploited the smartphone's data file security. Moreover, the update's patch notes also fix an arbitrary code within the Kernel components' context, among other exploits.

The Zenfone 6 OTA update is currently available for users based in Japan. However, it will be available in other regions soon, GoAndroid reports. Users will receive a notification to download the update. Alternatively, the update's availability can also be checked by going to Settings > About phone > System updates.

Asus Zenfone 6 features, specifications

The Zenfone 6 smartphone flaunts a 6.4-inch IPS LCD screen with Full HD+ (1080×2340 pixels) resolution and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The device also features a dual-camera setup at the back that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide lens. The Asus Zenfone 6 has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC and Adreno 640 GPU. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. In connectivity, the smartphone supports Wi-Fi dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, 4G LTE, and a USB Type-C port for charging.