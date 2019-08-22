comscore Asus Zenfone 6 update rolling out globally: What's new
Asus Zenfone 6 update rolling out with latest Android security patch and more

Asus Zenfone 6 launched as the Asus 6Z in India. It emerged as a surprisingly good device in its price segment.

  • Published: August 22, 2019 10:53 AM IST
Asus 6Z Review (18)

Asus is rolling out a new software update for its Zenfone 6 aka 6Z smartphone. The update focuses on introducing the latest Android security patch and a whole lot of new features and improvements. Read on to find out everything about this new Zenfone 6 update.

Asus Zenfone 6 update details

Asus is rolling out software version 16.1220.1908.189 to Zenfone 6 users globally. As mentioned, the new update brings in August 2019 Android security patch to the smartphone. In addition to that there are a bunch of new features and improvements added as well.

As per the changelog, the Zenfone 6 update improves audio parameters and quality, general system and app stability, translation strings, and video call tuning parameters. It also now supports more than 18 settings in smart key.

The official changelog though doesn’t mention all the changes. These are revealed by the folks at XDA-Developers. Users can now customize the Smart Key, which was only meant to trigger Google Assistant. Post the Zenfone 6 update, you can press the hardware button to toggle hotspot, Bluetooth, place calls, open calculator, file manager, gallery, camera or the clock. Lastly, it can also be customized to answer calls or snooze alarms.

Other changes include a built-in Google Lens button in the camera app. This can now be found at the bottom right corner of the viewfinder. Lastly, the update will allow you to optimize your call volume. This essentially allows one to preset the call volume so they don’t have to adjust the volume every time they receive a call.

Asus 6Z price in India, features, specifications

Asus rebranded the Zenfone 6 as Asus 6Z for the Indian market. The smartphone emerged as a surprisingly good contender in its price segment. Besides featuring top-of-the-line features and specs, the device is also part of the Android Q Beta Program. Asus is accepting Android Q beta testers until November 24. The end of the beta period could mean that the stable version of Android Q will soon after that.

Features Asus 6Z
Price 31999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
OS Android 9 Pie
Display  6.4-inch-1080 x 2340 pixels
Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 64GB storage
Rear Camera 48PM + 13MP
Front Camera 48PM + 13MP
Battery 5,000mAh

Asus ZenFone 6

