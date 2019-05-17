Asus Zenfone 6 with 'Flip' camera, Snapdragon 855 launched: Price, specifications, features

Asus has just launched its long-rumored flagship for 2019, the Asus Zenfone 6. The company revealed the much-anticipated smartphone at a launch event in Valencia. Asus has priced its flagship smartphone with a starting price of 499 Euro which is about Rs 39,000 of the base model. The 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage is priced at 559 Euro which amounts to about Rs 43,900 and the top of the line device with 599 Euro which is about Rs 47,000.

The device will go on sale starting from May 25, 2019, in two colors including the Midnight Black, and Twilight Silver. Details about India pricing and availability are not out yet and we will update it when it is available. Taking a look at the pricing of the device, it looks like Asus is planning to challenge the mid-premium segment along with the recently announced OnePlus 7 with its offering. With the launch of Asus Zenfone 6, Asus is also set to compete for a number of upcoming smartphones including the Xiaomi Redmi K20, and Realme X, and more.

Asus Zenfone 6 features, specifications

Asus Zenfone 6 sports a 6.4-inch IPS LCD panel with FHD+ resolution, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, almost bezel-less design and Gorilla Glass 6 in the front for protection. As noted in past reports, the device comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC along with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage. According to Asus, the flagship smartphone will come in three different storage and RAM variants where the base model will pack 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage, The second variant will come with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage while the top of the line smartphone will come with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.

In the camera department, the flagship smartphone comes with a dual-camera setup on the back with a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 aperture and a 13-megapixel secondary sensor with a 125-degree ultra-wide angle lens, laser-assisted autofocus, and a Dual LED flash unit. The highlight of the camera is that it is there is no front camera and instead, the rear camera setup pops up and then flips to perform the duties of s front camera as well.

The company has also to have added two dual 5-magnet stereo speakers along with a Dual NxP smart amps, dual mics, and a 3.5mm audio socket. Asus has also added a dedicated smart key on the right side of the device that users can customize according to their choice. In addition to the custom key, Asus also confirmed its previously teased element, the 5,000mAh battery along with 18W QuickCharge 4.0 support.

In terms of connectivity, users get the usual connectivity options such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, NFC, FM Radio, 3.5mm audio socket, USB Type-C, rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, and a triple slots where the first two slots are for VoLTE 4G-enabled nano-SIMs, and the third one is for a dedicated microSD card slot with a capacity of up to 1TB. Last but not least, the device comes with Android 9 Pie-based neat stock Android, Zen UI 6 with “Essential Custom”. The device will also come with support for Android Q Beta in the coming weeks. Asus also guaranteed that the device will get up to Android R update when it is out.