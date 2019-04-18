Asus Zenfone 6Z: Possible flagship smartphone gets FCC certification

comscore
The choice of Snapdragon 855 processor hints at the device that we are talking about here. Considering that the Asus Zenfone 5Z came with Snapdragon 845, it means that we are looking at the certification for Asus Zenfone 6Z.

Asus seems to be already working on its upcoming flagship for 2019, the rumored Asus Zenfone 6Z. According to new information, it looks like the much-anticipated smartphone has already passed through FCC while getting all the necessary certification required for a United States launch. This information comes after Asus revealed that it is planning to launch its Asus Zenfone 6 on the global stage at a launch event in Spain next month. It is likely that the company may also launch the Zenfone 6Z along with Zenfone 6 at the launch event.

According to a report by XDA Developers, the FCC listing of the device revealed some specifications for the Asus smartphone. First and foremost, the device will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC. Even though we are not really aware of what the Asus phone that passed through the FCC is in the first place, the choice of the processor gives us a definite idea about the model of the Zenfone device. It also indicates that the device will be the successor to the Zenfone 5Z which likely means that we are looking at the certification for the Zenfone 6Z.

The illustrations of the device from the FCC listing indicate that it will come with a dual camera setup on the back along with a dual LED flash unit in a horizontal manner in the center towards the top of the device. The drawing also indicates that the alleged Zenfone 6Z is also likely to sport a fingerprint scanner at the back of the device which is placed right below the camera setup. Even though the illustration is not accurate, it still gives us a hint about the things to expect which includes a device with rounded corners.

The listing also states that the device will come with 18W fast charging technology. However, that will not really be impressive for a flagship device as this charging capacity is already available on mid-range devices currently available in the market. As noted by the report, not much has leaked about the device but as previously reported, Asus is likely to bring a slider design to the Zenfone 6Z that will bring a dual camera set up on the front along with a dedicated lash.

