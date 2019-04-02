Asus Zenfone 6Z spotted on Geekbench with Snapdragon 855 SoC, 6GB of RAM

Asus is said to unwrap its next flagship smartphone, the Zenfone 6Z, on May 16, 2019. The event will reportedly take place in Spain. Recently, the flagship phone bagged WiFi certification from the WiFi Alliance (WFA). An ASUS_I01WD model was also spotted on the National Communication Commission (NCC) website in Taiwan. Now, the device has made an appearance on GeekBench benchmarking website. The handset is listed on Geekbench with ASUS I01WD model number.

It is expected to be powered by Qualcomm’s leading Snapdragon 855 octa-core CPU aided by 6GB of RAM. The upcoming flagship has scored 3,527 points in the single-core test and 11,190 points in the multi-core test, as per the listing. The scores seem to be on par with other existing flagship smartphones with the same chip. The listing (spotted by SlashLeaks) suggests that the device will ship with Android 9.0 Pie operating system out-of-the-box.

Additionally, the Wi-Fi certification indicated that the ASUS ZenFone 6Z could offer support for Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac dual-band and Android 9 Pie OS. While the company is expected to launch the ZenFone 6Z soon, it is also expected to unveil the ZenFone 6 or ZenFone 6 Lite alongside the standard version, as per a few reports. As for the front design, rumors and leaks suggest that the standard Zenfone 6Z model could feature a bezel-less display with the fancy punch-hole display camera design.

This further means that Asus could stuff in a pop-up selfie camera, identical to what we have seen on the Vivo V15 Pro and OPPO F11 Pro smartphones. In terms of camera, previous reports claimed that the handset could debut with a triple-camera setup at the rear. The forthcoming handset will be a successor to the ZenFone 5Z, which is priced below Rs 30,000. The latest Asus flagship is expected to soon make it’s way to the Indian shores after the global launch in Spain.