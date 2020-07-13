comscore Asus 7, 7 Pro may launch soon along with a familiar design | BGR India
Asus 7, 7 Pro may launch soon along with a familiar flip camera; Here is everything we know

One of the most anticipated flagship smartphones that the company seems to be working on is the 6Z successor. Let’s check out the new information around the rumored Asus 7 flagship smartphone here.

  Published: July 13, 2020 1:24 PM IST
Asus 6Z Review (25)

Technology giant Asus is currently gearing up to launch its much-anticipated flagship gaming smartphone, the ROG Phone 3. The company is scheduled to launch the device on the global and Indian stage on July 22, 2020. It has already listed the smartphone on Flipkart confirming the India launch of the upcoming device. However, a new report has surfaced online indicating that the company may be working on more smartphones behind the scenes. One of the most anticipated flagship smartphones that the company seems to be working on is the 6Z successor. For some context, the smartphone may also be called the Asus Zenfone 7 on the global stage. Let’s check out the new information around the rumored Asus 7 flagship smartphone here. Also Read - Top 5 phones to launch in India in July: Realme C11, OnePlus Nord, Asus ROG Phone 3 and more

Asus 7 and 7 Pro could launch soon; details

According to a report from TNNToday, it looks like the company may launch the Asus 7 smartphone in the market. The information also indicated that the technology giant may be working on multiple devices instead of one device. This means that we may see the Asus Zenfone 7 and 7 Pro on the international stage. They may launch as the Asus 7 and 7 Pro or even the Asus 7Z or the 7Z Pro. The device initially surfaced in a Qualcomm list about the devices to feature Snapdragon 865 SoC. However, we have not seen much about the device since. Also Read - Asus ROG Phone 3 with 6,000mAh battery spotted online ahead of July 22 India launch

Watch: Android 11 Beta: Here is everything new

This new report reveals that the device will likely launch in Black and White-colored variants. In fact, the upcoming devices will feature a design that is likely identical to what we saw on the 6Z. It goes ahead to confirm that the design element we are talking about is the flip camera system. For some context, Asus added a notch-less LCD display along with a rear camera. This camera sensor flipped from the back to act as a selfie camera. Also Read - Asus 6Z gets a new update with expanded VoLTE, and VoWiFi support and March 2020 security patch

Asus ROG Phone 3 with 6,000mAh battery spotted online ahead of July 22 India launch

Also Read

Asus ROG Phone 3 with 6,000mAh battery spotted online ahead of July 22 India launch

Asus will also likely opt for an in-screen fingerprint scanner instead of a physical sensor on the back. Considering that the device will feature Snapdragon 865 SoC, we will also get 5G connectivity. The report also noted that the upcoming smartphone will feature three cameras instead of two cameras. Beyond this, there is no information available on the specifications of the device.

