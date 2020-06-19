Asus ZenFone 7 allegedly appears on Geekbench: Check details

Asus is soon expected to launch two phones, including ROG Phone 3 and Asus ZenFone 7 (or 7Z). The latter has now made an appearance on Geebench. An Asus phone with the codename “asus ZF” has been spotted on the benchmarking website and it is said to be the ZenFone 7. It hints that the device will have a Snapdragon 865 SoC, which means it likely offer support for 5G.

The listing doesn’t directly mention the name of the chipset, but mentions ‘kona’ that is the codename for the Snapdragon 865 SoC. The flagship smartphone from Asus will ship with Android 10 out of the box. The listing also revealed that the alleged Asus ZenFone 7 device will launch with a 16GB RAM option. The device has scored 973 points in the single-core test and 3346 points in the multi-core test.

The rest of the details are still under wraps. The company is also yet to officially reveal the launch details. The Asus Zenfone 7 smartphone will be a successor to the Asus 6Z. The latter offers a flip camera design. The upcoming Asus phone is also expected to be a flagship device. Packed with the latest hardware and come with a quad-core camera set up which is the norm these days.

Besides, just yesterday, a leak revealed that the Asus ROG Phone III will feature a 6.59-inch FHD+ OLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate panel. The phone will unsurprisingly be powered by an overclocked Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. The phone will also reportedly come with 16GB RAM in one of its variants, along with a big 6,000mAh battery and 30W fast charging.

The overclocked Snapdragon 865 SoC on the phone will likely feature the Kryo 585 core clocked at 3.09GHz instead of the regular 2.84GHz on the standard edition of the same CPU. There is now also a live image of the Asus ROG Phone III that matches the leaked renders we have seen so far.