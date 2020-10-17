Asus ZenFone 7 Pro gets first Android 11 public beta

Asus is now ready to focus on upgrading its devices to the latest Android version which is 11. And the brand is starting on that journey with the ZenFone 7 Pro. The phone has got its first Android 11 beta build, available to the beta testers this week. To test the beta version, users had to sign up for the program, just like every other mobile brand does. Android 11 has made its debut in market already, so we’re hoping Asus is able to turn this into a public release before end of this year. Also Read - Qualcomm to reportedly partner with Asus for making its own gaming smartphone

The update is available for over 1GB in size and it has the basic features available with Android 11. However, with the Zen UI running over the version, you get slight tweaks from the company. Over the years, Asus has toned down the bloatware on its devices and the improved interface is as close to stock Android version as we have ever seen.

As you might be aware, Android 11 has features like bubble notifications, Nearby Share. And improved design layout of apps like Weather, Contacts, File Manager and more. Public beta builds give us a good idea about the software cycle and where things are in terms of its effectiveness. So, it's possible the public rollout of Android 11 for the phone happens sooner rather than later.

Asus ZenFone 7 Pro specifications

The Pro version comes with a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ SoC. The phone comes with a motorised flip camera module like the Zenfone 6 series. It packs a 64-megapixel primary camera, along with 12-megapixel and 8-megapixel sensors.

It comes with 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage, which can be expanded by up to 2TB using via microSD card. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS/ NavIC, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. The phone sports a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.