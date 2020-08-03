Asus ZenFone 7 Pro could launch soon: Check specifications

Asus has been playing it safe with its ROG Phone series in the last few years. It is easy to say the company has found the perfect recipe for doing high selling gaming smartphones. When it comes to the standard flagship phones, though, Asus is unable to compete on the same levels as its rivals. The Asus 6Z from 2019 had a fantastic feature set but lost out to the OnePlus 7 and other. Asus now wants to have another go with the ZenFone 7 Pro. Also Read - Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 receiving July 2020 security patch update in India

Asus is expected to come up with the ZenFone 7 series as the successor to the Asus 6Z from last year. We say series because there are two phones this year donning the ZenFone 7 name (isn’t the first time). Rumours have suggested a standard ZenFone 7 and a ZenFone 7 Pro for 2020. Both of them are supposed to have varying specifications to sit in different price points. And, it’s not long before these come out in the public. Also Read - Asus ZenFone 7 specifications spotted in NCC, TUV listings; 6.7-inch display, 5,000mAh battery revealed

A recent report from MySmartPrice’s Mukul Sharma has revealed a certification that the ZenFone 7 Pro has just passed. It is the Bluetooth certification and sadly, it does not reveal much about the phone’s specifications. However, it does point out towards an imminent launch date for the ZenFone 7 Pro. We expect that Asus might launch it in September around the same time as the iPhone 12’s expected launch. Also Read - Asus 6Z gets a new update with expanded VoLTE, and VoWiFi support and March 2020 security patch

Asus ZenFone 7 Pro expected specifications

Not much is known about these phones yet. There are no renders or concepts for these Asus flagships. That said, the basic specifications sheet is out, revealing what’s running the phone. As expected, you will find the Snapdragon 865 Plus inside the ZenFone 7 Pro. The regular ZenFone 7 will only get the Snapdragon 865 chip. There’s not a lot of difference between these chips in terms of performance though.

Hence, the ZenFone 7 Pro seems to have been designed keeping in mind the OnePlus 8 Pro. This could translate to a proper upgrade from the Asus 6Z. Asus has been acing it with high refresh rate displays on the ROG Phone series and we expect the same on the ZenFone 7 Pro. This one could end up with a 120Hz AMOLED display with no cutout or notch.

If you wondered about the front camera, rumours suggest that the Flip Camera from last year will be retained on these new models. Asus is also expected to give the phone a 5000mAh battery and support for 30W fast charging. The Pro could even feature wireless charging for the first time. However, all these are just speculations and we may have to wait for an official confirmation from Asus.