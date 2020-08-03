comscore Asus ZenFone 7 Pro could launch soon: Check specifications | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Asus ZenFone 7 Pro is nearing launch, may get Snapdragon 865 Plus chip
News

Asus ZenFone 7 Pro is nearing launch, may get Snapdragon 865 Plus chip

News

The Asus ZenFone 7 Pro has just been certified at Bluetooth SIG. The ZenFone 7 Pro is expected to succeed the Asus 6Z from last year, with all flagship specifications.

  • Published: August 3, 2020 4:17 PM IST
Asus 6Z Review (20)

Representational Image

Asus has been playing it safe with its ROG Phone series in the last few years. It is easy to say the company has found the perfect recipe for doing high selling gaming smartphones. When it comes to the standard flagship phones, though, Asus is unable to compete on the same levels as its rivals. The Asus 6Z from 2019 had a fantastic feature set but lost out to the OnePlus 7 and other. Asus now wants to have another go with the ZenFone 7 Pro. Also Read - Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 receiving July 2020 security patch update in India

Asus is expected to come up with the ZenFone 7 series as the successor to the Asus 6Z from last year. We say series because there are two phones this year donning the ZenFone 7 name (isn’t the first time). Rumours have suggested a standard ZenFone 7 and a ZenFone 7 Pro for 2020. Both of them are supposed to have varying specifications to sit in different price points. And, it’s not long before these come out in the public. Also Read - Asus ZenFone 7 specifications spotted in NCC, TUV listings; 6.7-inch display, 5,000mAh battery revealed

WATCH: HP Omen 15 2020 Review

A recent report from MySmartPrice’s Mukul Sharma has revealed a certification that the ZenFone 7 Pro has just passed. It is the Bluetooth certification and sadly, it does not reveal much about the phone’s specifications. However, it does point out towards an imminent launch date for the ZenFone 7 Pro. We expect that Asus might launch it in September around the same time as the iPhone 12’s expected launch. Also Read - Asus 6Z gets a new update with expanded VoLTE, and VoWiFi support and March 2020 security patch

Asus ZenFone 7 Pro expected specifications

Not much is known about these phones yet. There are no renders or concepts for these Asus flagships. That said, the basic specifications sheet is out, revealing what’s running the phone. As expected, you will find the Snapdragon 865 Plus inside the ZenFone 7 Pro. The regular ZenFone 7 will only get the Snapdragon 865 chip. There’s not a lot of difference between these chips in terms of performance though.

Hence, the ZenFone 7 Pro seems to have been designed keeping in mind the OnePlus 8 Pro. This could translate to a proper upgrade from the Asus 6Z. Asus has been acing it with high refresh rate displays on the ROG Phone series and we expect the same on the ZenFone 7 Pro. This one could end up with a 120Hz AMOLED display with no cutout or notch.

Asus ROG Phone 3: Here’s how you can win the smartphone for free

Also Read

Asus ROG Phone 3: Here’s how you can win the smartphone for free

If you wondered about the front camera, rumours suggest that the Flip Camera from last year will be retained on these new models. Asus is also expected to give the phone a 5000mAh battery and support for 30W fast charging. The Pro could even feature wireless charging for the first time. However, all these are just speculations and we may have to wait for an official confirmation from Asus.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: August 3, 2020 4:17 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her

Editor's Pick

WhatsApp: How to send Raksha Bandhan stickers easily
How To
WhatsApp: How to send Raksha Bandhan stickers easily
Asus ZenFone 7 Pro could launch soon: Check specifications

News

Asus ZenFone 7 Pro could launch soon: Check specifications

Logitech MX Master 3 launches in India

News

Logitech MX Master 3 launches in India

Noise Colorfit Nav smartwatch launched in India

Wearables

Noise Colorfit Nav smartwatch launched in India

Asus ROG Phone 3: How to get it for free

News

Asus ROG Phone 3: How to get it for free

Most Popular

Vu Premium 4K TV Long-Term Review

Oppo Reno 4 Pro First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Review

HP Omen 15 2020 Review

Vivo X50 Review

Asus ZenFone 7 Pro could launch soon: Check specifications

Logitech MX Master 3 launches in India

Asus ROG Phone 3: How to get it for free

Google Pixel 4a specifications leak just hours before the launch

Nokia C3 appears on Geekbench with 3GB RAM and Android 10

OnePlus: Siddhant Narayan talks customer-centricity

Sennheiser marks 75 years with big plans for TWS and home audio market

How ASICS built an app that turns every run into a rhythm

Realme CEO Madhav Sheth talks about the 6i, multiple product lines, more

BGR Talks: Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, Mobiles, Asus India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Asus ZenFone 7 Pro could launch soon: Check specifications

News

Asus ZenFone 7 Pro could launch soon: Check specifications
Asus ROG Phone 3: How to get it for free

News

Asus ROG Phone 3: How to get it for free
OnePlus Nord Lite concept teased with fewer cameras

News

OnePlus Nord Lite concept teased with fewer cameras
Infinix Hot 9 going on sale today via Flipkart

News

Infinix Hot 9 going on sale today via Flipkart
These Xiaomi, Redmi, and Poco phones will get Android 11

News

These Xiaomi, Redmi, and Poco phones will get Android 11

हिंदी समाचार

Nokia C3 फोन Geekbench पर 3GB RAM और Android 10 के साथ हुआ स्पॉट, जानें डिटेल्स

Microsoft खरीदेगा TikTok को ! क्या आप फिर से इस्तेमाल करने लगेंगे TikTok?

Google Pixel 4a Launching Today: लॉन्स से पहले जानें गूगल के सस्ते फोन की कीमत, फीचर्स!

Xiaomi Mi TV यूजर्स के लिए खुशखबरी, क्या आपके पास भी है शाओमी का TV?

Google ने Play Store से खतरनाक 29 Apps (एप्स) को किया डिलीट, क्या आपने भी किया था इन एप्स को डाउनलोड?

Latest Videos

Redmi Note 9 Camera Review

Reviews

Redmi Note 9 Camera Review
OnePlus Nord Review: The thunder strikes again, almost

Reviews

OnePlus Nord Review: The thunder strikes again, almost
BGR Talks: Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, Mobiles, Asus India

Features

BGR Talks: Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, Mobiles, Asus India
OnePlus Nord, ROG Phone III, Redmi Note 9 and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

OnePlus Nord, ROG Phone III, Redmi Note 9 and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Asus ZenFone 7 Pro could launch soon: Check specifications
News
Asus ZenFone 7 Pro could launch soon: Check specifications
Logitech MX Master 3 launches in India

News

Logitech MX Master 3 launches in India
Asus ROG Phone 3: How to get it for free

News

Asus ROG Phone 3: How to get it for free
Google Pixel 4a specifications leak just hours before the launch

News

Google Pixel 4a specifications leak just hours before the launch
Nokia C3 appears on Geekbench with 3GB RAM and Android 10

News

Nokia C3 appears on Geekbench with 3GB RAM and Android 10

new arrivals in india

Oppo Reno 4 Pro
Oppo Reno 4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers