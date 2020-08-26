comscore Asus ZenFone 7 series launched with flip camera: Price, specifications
Asus ZenFone 7 series launched with flip camera: Check price, full specifications

The Asus ZenFone 7 price starts from TWD 21,990, which is around Rs Rs 55,700 in India.

  Published: August 26, 2020 3:27 PM IST
Asus Zenfone 7

The Asus ZenFone 7 series has been launched in Taiwan. The top features of the new Asus devices are Snapdragon 800 series processor, 30W fast charging, 90Hz AMOLED display, and more. While the company is yet to reveal India launch details, the device will be available in the country soon. The Asus ZenFone 7 price starts from TWD 21,990, which is around Rs Rs 55,700 in India. For the same price, you will get 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. Read on to know more about them. Also Read - Asus ROG Phone 3 goes on sale at 12 noon via Flipkart; check details

Asus ZenFone 7 specifications, features

Let’s first take a look at the specifications and then full price details. The Asus ZenFone 7 sports a 6.67-inch full-HD+AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, 90Hz refresh rate, 700nits of peak brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection. It ships with Android 10 OS. It packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, stereo speakers, and a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging. Also Read - Asus Zenfone 7 series to launch today: How to watch live stream and what to expect

Watch: Samsung Galaxy M31s Camera Review

As for the photography, the flip camera of the ZenFone 7 has three sensors. These are a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, and a 12-megapixel Sony IMX363 sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens. There is also an 8-megapixel tertiary sensor with a telephoto lens offering 3x optical zoom. One can shoot both 8K and 4K videos with this handset. Also Read - Five upcoming smartphones you should look forward to

The company has given the option to expand the internal expandable by up to 2TB via microSD card. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS/ NavIC, NFC, and a Type-C port. Asus has added three microphones that are powered by its own noise reduction tech.

ZenFone 7 Pro specifications

The Pro version comes with a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ SoC. The camera setup, and battery of both devices are the same. It comes with 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage, which can be expanded by up to 2TB using via microSD card. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS/ NavIC, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. The phone sports a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Asus ZenFone 7 series: Price

The Asus ZenFone 7 price is set at TWD 21,990 (approximately Rs 55,700), which is for the 6GB + 128GB storage variant. There is also 8GB + 128GB storage option, which will cost TWD 23,990 (around Rs 60,100). The Asus ZenFone 7 Pro, on the other hand, comes in only 8GB + 256GB storage configuration. For the same, you will have to pay TWD 27,990 (roughly Rs 71,000).

Best Sellers