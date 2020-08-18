Asus ZenFone 7 series to be unveiled on August 26

Last July, ASUS launched the ROG Phone 3 as its new third-generation gaming phone around the world. Now, the company has revealed the unveiling date for its primary flagship phone lineup – the ASUS ZenFone 7 series. The company has revealed that the Zenfone 7 devices will be officially presented on August 26. Also Read - Asus Zenfone 6 update rolling out with August 2020 security patch

The initial launch of the ZenFone 7 lineup of phones will take place in Taiwan. The live broadcast of the event will be available on the company’s Taiwanese YouTube channel on August 26. The upcoming ASUS ZenFone 7 series is one of the phones whose features have been least leaked during this year 2020 so far. However, the devices have gone through multiple certifications. Also Read - Asus ZenFone 7 Pro is nearing launch, may get Snapdragon 865 Plus chip

Watch: Asus ROG Phone 3 Review

Asus Zenfone 7 expected specifications

Regardless, based on what is known from previous leaks, the ZenFone 7 is expected to retain the rotatable folding camera of its predecessor, the ZenFone 6 (aka ASUS 6Z in India). Furthermore, it is said to hit the market with a larger 6.7-inch screen, compared to the 6.4-inch of its predecessor. Also Read - Asus ZenFone 7 specifications spotted in NCC, TUV listings; 6.7-inch display, 5,000mAh battery revealed

Similarly, there are rumors that the device would be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC instead of the newer Snapdragon 865+, such as the one present inside the ROG Phone 3. It seems that the new Qualcomm chip has high costs. Hence several manufacturers have launched their flagship phones revamped with the Snapdragon 865 SoC; such is the case of the recently presented Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra.

The smartphone is expected to pack a 5,000mAh battery capacity with support for 30W fast charging via USB-C. This was discovered through its certification by the TÜV Rheinland entity. Meanwhile, its certification in the NCC entity revealed that it would come with WiFi 6, NFC, Bluetooth 5.0, and internal storage of up to 512 GB. Although, it is expected that there will be more configurations with less storage capacity.

Unfortunately, nothing else is known about this phone, including its design. That said, given that we’re still a week away from launch, it’s quite likely that it will be fully leaked over the next few days.

