Asus Zenfone 7 series to launch today

The Asus Zenfone 7 series is set to launch today globally. Asus will be holding a live stream for the event and it will begin at 11:30 am IST. The Zenfone 7 series will succeed the Asus Zenfone 6/Asus 6Z from 2019 and will feature powerful specifications with the signature rotating camera interface. It could also be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865. The brand is also expected to launch a Pro version of the device with likely maxed out specifications. Also Read - Asus Rog Phone 3 sale today at 12 pm via Flipkart; check price and specifications

The Asus Zenfone 7 launch event will begin at 11:30 am IST on the Asus YouTube channel. We will learn all about the two phones in the Zenfone 7 series, along with complete specifications and pricing. We might also find out about the international availability of the devices. While there are no pricing leaks yet, the official numbers should be out in a few hours now. You can watch the live stream here. Also Read - Asus ZenFone 7 specifications leak, will retain 60Hz LCD display and Flip Camera module

Watch: Asus ROG Phone 3 Review

Expected specifications

Based on earlier leaks, the ZenFone 7 is expected to retain the rotatable folding camera of its predecessor, the ZenFone 6 (aka Asus 6Z in India). Furthermore, it is said to hit the market with a larger 6.7-inch screen, compared to the 6.4-inch of its predecessor. Also Read - Asus ROG Phone 3 Review: Best in its class with space for improvement

Similarly, there are rumors that the device would be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC instead of the newer Snapdragon 865+, such as the one present inside the ROG Phone 3. It seems that the new Qualcomm chip has high costs. Hence several manufacturers have launched their flagship phones revamped with the Snapdragon 865 SoC; such is the case of the recently presented Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra.

The smartphone is expected to pack a 5,000mAh battery capacity with support for 30W fast charging via USB-C. This was discovered through its certification by the TÜV Rheinland entity. Meanwhile, its certification in the NCC entity revealed that it would come with WiFi 6, NFC, Bluetooth 5.0, and internal storage of up to 512 GB. Although, it is expected that there will be more configurations with less storage capacity.

