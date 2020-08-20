comscore Asus ZenFone 7 specifications leak, Flip Camera confirmed | BGR India
Asus ZenFone 7 specifications leak, will retain 60Hz LCD display and Flip Camera module

The ZenFone 7 leak reveals some of the specifications of the phone, confirming its Flip Camera and a fullscreen LCD display. The Snapdragon 865 chip will bring 5G connectivity to the device.

  Published: August 20, 2020 7:13 PM IST
Asus Zenfone 6

Representational image

The ZenFone 7 is set to launch on August 26 in Taiwan and leaks have already started pouring in. So far, we have seen an official teaser and some leaked specifications to ogle at. If you were left wanting for more, we have got some more intel on the ZenFone 7. A tipster on Twitter has shared an in-depth account of a Japanese website hunting specifications from the Kernel code. The ZenFone 7 is essentially an updated version of the Asus 6Z. Also Read - Asus ZenFone 7 teased with no camera cutout or notch, could retain its Flip Cameras

From the kernel code, it is evident that Asus is retaining a lot of the Asus 6Z into the ZenFone 7. The Flip Camera is making a return and so is the 60Hz LCD display. Yes, there’s no fancy high refresh rate AMOLED display on the ZenFone 7. However, these features get a 2020 upgrade and that only means it will be good for those waiting for the smartphone. Also Read - Asus ZenFone 7 series to be unveiled on August 26

WATCH: Asus ROG Phone 3 Review

The ZenFone 7 will have the Flip Camera from the Asus 6Z but with a few changes. Instead of two cameras, there will be a total of three sensors. The main camera will use a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 sensor. This will be accompanied by a 12-megapixel Sony IMX363 sensor as an ultra-wide camera. The third camera will be a Time-of-Fight (ToF) sensor. Hence, you can expect better depth effects with portrait mode photos. Also Read - Asus ROG Phone 3 Review: Best in its class with space for improvement

No notch, no punch-hole on ZenFone 7

Due to the Flip Camera, the ZenFone 7 will have no notch or punch-hole cutout for the camera. Therefore, Asus has managed to put a 6.4-inch bezel-less display similar to the Asus 6Z. That also confirms the presence of an LCD panel with a refresh rate of 60Hz. The display will be manufactured by BOE and will have Full HD+ pixel resolution.

There will also be a capacitive fingerprint sensor made by Goodix. The sensor module number suggests that this sensor could be mounted on the side. The Asus 6Z had its fingerprint sensor at the back under the Flip Camera. Asus is moving the sensor to the side similar to more modern Android phones.

Finally, there’s the chipset and this is going to be the same one from any 2020 flagship Android phone. The ZenFone 7 is coming with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset and that ensures 5G connectivity for the phone. The kernel also suggests a dedicated microSD card slot along with a dual SIM port on the ZenFone 7.

While it is still early to believe these specifications, it seems that the ZenFone 7 is a mild upgrade. That said, the upgrades are in-line with the 2020 standards. We assume that Asus is reserving more exciting upgrades for the ZenFone 7 Pro. The Pro model is expected to borrow more features from the ROG Phone 3.

 

