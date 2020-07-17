comscore Asus ZenFone 7 specifications spotted in NCC, TUV listings | BGR India
Asus ZenFone 7 specifications spotted in NCC, TUV listings; 6.7-inch display, 5,000mAh battery revealed

A new report has just surfaced online sharing some new details regarding the rumored Asus ZenFone 7. Let’s check out the details regarding the upcoming smartphone here.

  Published: July 17, 2020 4:44 PM IST
Electronics giant Asus is currently preparing for the launch of its much-anticipated flagship smartphone, the ROG Phone 3. It has already revealed that it is set to launch the device on the global stage on July 22, 2020. In addition, the company will also launch the device in the Indian market at the same time. In addition, the design of the upcoming gaming smartphone has also leaked online revealing some new information. Beyond this, the company is also likely working on the successor to its other lineups in the market. These include the Asus ZenFone 6 that launched as the Asus 6Z in India. A new report has just surfaced online sharing some new details regarding the rumored Asus ZenFone 7. Let’s check out the details regarding the upcoming smartphone here. Also Read - Asus ROG Phone 3 press render leak, shows a familiar design

Asus ZenFone 7 details spotted; details

As per the Japanese website, ASUSZenBlog, and a tweet from Twitter user @the_tech_guy, some new information has surfaced. The company will likely be ready with ZenFone 7 lineup, months, if not weeks after ROG Phone 3 launch. Looking at the sources mentioned above, a mystery Asus smartphone with ID number ASUS_I002D surfaced on NCC. NCC (National Communications Commission) is the certification agency in Taiwan. In addition, the same model also makes its way to TUV Rheinland Japan. The NCC certification noted that the Asus ZenFone 7 features the model number ZS670KS. As previously noted, the company is expected to launch two devices as part of the upcoming lineup. These include the ZenFone 7 and the 7 Pro. Also Read - Asus 7, 7 Pro may launch soon along with a familiar flip camera; Here is everything we know

Watch: BGR Talks: Sameer Raje, Head of India – Zoom Video Communications

The sources above speculated that the model number hints at a 6.7-inch display on the device. NCC listing also revealed that the device will feature a 512GB internal storage along with NFC, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity. TUV Rheinland certification also noted that the device may sport a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging technology support. Also Read - Asus ROG Phone 3 with 6,000mAh battery spotted online ahead of July 22 India launch

We did not get any information on the ZenFone 7 Pro at the time of writing. Talking about other details, both the devices will likely run on Snapdragon 865 SoC. The new devices will feature the identical flip camera system that we first saw on the Asus 6Z in India. Asus may also add 16GB RAM on the device along with 5G support.

