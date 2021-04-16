comscore Asus ZenFone 8 Mini leaks again revealing 2021 flagship-grade specs
  Asus ZenFone 8 Mini leaks again, this time revealing 2021 flagship-grade specifications
Asus ZenFone 8 Mini leaks again, this time revealing 2021 flagship-grade specifications

The Asus ZenFone 8 Mini has visited benchmark website Geekbench, revealing some of the specifications of this upcoming smartphone.

Asus 6Z

Image: Asus 6Z

The Asus ZenFone 8 Mini has been in the rumours for a long time and while Asus is yet to announce anything officially, there are leaks after leaks revealing more specifications of Asus’ version of a Mini smartphone. Its latest outing comes in the form of a Geekbench visit, where it reveals details related to the chipset as well as the RAM. Also Read - Laptop guide: 5 best laptops under Rs 30,000 you can get for work from home

Listed on Geekbench under the codename of ASUS_I006D/ASUS_ZS590KS, the ZenFone 8 Mini reveals the choice of chipset as well as RAM. Asus is sticking to the Snapdragon 888 chipset for the Mini version and is giving 16GB RAM as well (possibly for the top-end model). The listing also states scores of 1121 for single-core and 3662 for multi-core tests. Also Read - Asus ROG Phone 5 pre-orders begin today in India at 12pm: Here's how you can pre-book

Asus ZenFone 8 Mini specs leak

The Asus ZenFone 8 Mini is expected to be a compact and more affordable variant of the regular ZenFone 8/ZenFone 8 Pro. Previous leaks suggested that Asus will use the Snapdragon 870 for the ZenFone 8 Mini, possibly to keep the costs down. The presence of a Snapdragon 888 chipset could make the ZenFone 8 Mini the most powerful compact Android phone. Also Read - Asus ZenBook Duo series updated with 11th Gen Intel chips: Price, specifications and more

asus

Image: Asus 6Z

The compact dimensions are evident from an unusually smaller display size, which is said to measure 5.9-inches. This will be an AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and will have a resolution of Full HD+. The camera setup will feature a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 sensor and another unspecified camera with a Sony IMX663 sensor. It remains to be seen whether Asus goes for a modern hole cutout camera layout or retains its Flip Camera setup.

In the last few years, Asus has focused primarily on its ROG Phone series. For the Indian market, the company has consistently rolled out the latest versions of the ROG Phone models, with this year’s installment being the ROG Phone 5. The ZenFone series ended a few years ago, though, and the last non-ROG model was the Asus 6Z with the Flip Camera.

If the ZenFone 8 Mini ends up coming to India, it could compete directly with the OnePlus 9 5G. The OnePlus 9 is currently the most affordable smartphone in India running the Snapdragon 888 chipset and Asus could look to challenge OnePlus for this title.

  • Published Date: April 16, 2021 7:25 PM IST

