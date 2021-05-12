comscore Asus Zenfone 8 series global launch today: How to watch livestream, expected price, specs
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Asus Zenfone 8 series global launch today: How to watch livestream, expected price, specs
News

Asus Zenfone 8 series global launch today: How to watch livestream, expected price, specs

Mobiles

Asus Zenfone 8 series to launch globally today, the company is expected to unveil two devices- Asus Zenfone 8, Zenfone 8 Flip

zenfone-8

Asus Zenfone 8 series will be unveiled at the global stage today. The Tawainese tech conglomerate is expected to showcase two new devices- Asus Zenfone 8 and Zenfone 8 Flip under the new Zenfone lineup. Although Asus is keeping mum about the devices, leaks and rumours have given a fair idea of the upcoming Asus Zenfone 8 series design and key aspects. The new Asus smartphone series will be unwrapped globally via a virtual event at 7 PM CEST (10:30 PM IST). Also Read - 5 delayed smartphone launches in India due to COVID-19 in May 2021

Asus Zenfone 8 series global launch event: How to watch livestream

As mentioned, the new Asus Zenfone 8 series will be launched today via an online-only event at 7 PM CEST. Interested viewers can catch all the action live on Asus’ official YouTube channel. While the global launch is set for today, Asus has announced that the Zenfone 8 series India launch will be delayed considering the ongoing COVID-19 crisis in the country. Notably, Asus India scheduled ROG Flow X13 and a new Zephyrus laptop in India today but canceled due to a rapid surge in COVID cases in the country. Also Read - Asus ZenFone 8 series India launch confirmed but delayed due to COVID-19 second wave

Also Read - Asus ZenFone 8 series roundup: Expected specs, features, price and more

Asus Zenfone 8 series: Price (expected)

The vanilla variant Asus Zenfone 8 will reportedly arrive in three storage configurations. The 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant is tipped to cost EUR 700 (around Rs 62,370), the 8GB RAM/256GB storage model could be priced at EUR 750 (around Rs 66,900), and the high-end variant with 16GB RAM/256GB storage will likely cost EUR 800 (around Rs 71,300). Pricing details of the Asus Zenfone 8 Flip haven’t been revealed.

Asus Zenfone 8 series: Specifications (expected)

Asus Zenfone 8

The regular variant from the Zenfone 8 lineup is tipped to feature a 5.9-inch full-HD+ Samsung E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone will likely be powered by the premium Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor and paired with up to 16GB RAM and 256GB storage. For photography, the Asus Zenfone 8 may sport a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 primary sensor, a 12-megapixel wide-angle sensor, and a macro lens. For selfies, it is said to offer a 12-megapixel sensor. In terms of backup, the device could carry a 4,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charge technology.

Asus Zenfone 8 Flip
As with the name, the Asus Zenfone 8 Flip is expected to come with a motorised camera module that can be used both as front and rear camera. The phone is said to feature a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Like the vanilla variant, it will likely equip Snapdragon 888 SoC and come with similar RAM/storage configurations. The Zenfone 8 Flip is expected to sport a 64-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel telephoto lens, and a 12-megapixel ultrawide sensor. Both devices are suggested to run on Android 11-based ZenUI 8 and come with 5G support and a 3.5mm audio jack. The Zenfone 8 Flip is rumoured to pack a slightly bigger 5,000mAh battery and come with 33W fast charge support.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: May 12, 2021 3:19 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Tecno launches doorstep delivery of its smartphones amid rising COVID-19 cases in India
News
Tecno launches doorstep delivery of its smartphones amid rising COVID-19 cases in India
Vaio SE14, SX14 unveiled: To launch on May 16

Laptops

Vaio SE14, SX14 unveiled: To launch on May 16

Asus Zenfone 8 series global launch event today: How to watch livestream, expected price, specs

News

Asus Zenfone 8 series global launch event today: How to watch livestream, expected price, specs

iQOO 7 Legend vs OnePlus 9R: Comparison after real-world usage

Features

iQOO 7 Legend vs OnePlus 9R: Comparison after real-world usage

18-44 years struggle to book COVID-19 vaccine appointment, these CoWIN tips might help

How To

18-44 years struggle to book COVID-19 vaccine appointment, these CoWIN tips might help

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Tecno launches doorstep delivery of its smartphones amid rising COVID-19 cases in India

Vaio SE14, SX14 unveiled: To launch on May 16

Asus Zenfone 8 series global launch event today: How to watch livestream, expected price, specs

Xbox Series X pre-order in India listed ahead of PS5 pre-orders

Lava Z2 Max launched in India

iQOO 7 Legend vs OnePlus 9R: Comparison after real-world usage

Redmi Note 10S launch set for May 13: Expected specs and price in India

Best Pulse oximeters you can consider buying under Rs 1,000

WhatsApp Privacy Policy: How to accept the new terms, what happens if you don't

Android OS update promises: Know which brand offers how many updates

Related Topics

Related Stories

Asus Zenfone 8 series global launch event today: How to watch livestream, expected price, specs

News

Asus Zenfone 8 series global launch event today: How to watch livestream, expected price, specs
Asus ZenFone 8 series India launch confirmed but delayed due to COVID-19 second wave

Mobiles

Asus ZenFone 8 series India launch confirmed but delayed due to COVID-19 second wave
A look at what to expect from the upcoming Asus ZenFone 8 series

Features

A look at what to expect from the upcoming Asus ZenFone 8 series
Asus ZenFone 8 series leak reveals Flip Camera and punch-hole camera

Mobiles

Asus ZenFone 8 series leak reveals Flip Camera and punch-hole camera
Asus ZenFone 8 Mini leaks roundup: From design to specs, it is all here

Features

Asus ZenFone 8 Mini leaks roundup: From design to specs, it is all here

हिंदी समाचार

Poco M3 Pro 5G हुआ कंफर्म, जानिए कब लॉन्च होगा यह सस्ता स्मार्टफोन

Realme C20A स्मार्टफोन हुआ लॉन्च, कम दाम में मिलेगी 5000mAh बैटरी

COVID-19 की दूसरी लहर की वजह से कई कंपनियों के स्मार्टफोन भारत में देरी से होंगे लॉन्च

Instagram या Messenger पर आ रहे अनजान लोगों के मैसेज, ऐसे कर सकते हैं बंद

Google Pay की नई सर्विस लॉन्च, अमेरिका से चंद सेकेंड में पैसे मंगा सकेंगे भारत

Latest Videos

iQOO 7 Legend review: Lives up to its name

Reviews

iQOO 7 Legend review: Lives up to its name
PUBG Mobile coming back to India as Battlegrounds Mobile India: Everything you need to know

News

PUBG Mobile coming back to India as Battlegrounds Mobile India: Everything you need to know
iQOO 7 Legend first impressions: Legendary design, legendary price

Hands On

iQOO 7 Legend first impressions: Legendary design, legendary price
Best Tips and Hacks To Book COVID-19 Vaccine Appointment for 18-45 Age Group

Features

Best Tips and Hacks To Book COVID-19 Vaccine Appointment for 18-45 Age Group

News

Tecno launches doorstep delivery of its smartphones amid rising COVID-19 cases in India
News
Tecno launches doorstep delivery of its smartphones amid rising COVID-19 cases in India
Vaio SE14, SX14 unveiled: To launch on May 16

Laptops

Vaio SE14, SX14 unveiled: To launch on May 16
Asus Zenfone 8 series global launch event today: How to watch livestream, expected price, specs

News

Asus Zenfone 8 series global launch event today: How to watch livestream, expected price, specs
Xbox Series X pre-order in India listed ahead of PS5 pre-orders

News

Xbox Series X pre-order in India listed ahead of PS5 pre-orders
Lava Z2 Max launched in India

Mobiles

Lava Z2 Max launched in India

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

10,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Best Sellers