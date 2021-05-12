Asus Zenfone 8 series global launch today: How to watch livestream, expected price, specs

Asus Zenfone 8 series will be unveiled at the global stage today. The Tawainese tech conglomerate is expected to showcase two new devices- Asus Zenfone 8 and Zenfone 8 Flip under the new Zenfone lineup. Although Asus is keeping mum about the devices, leaks and rumours have given a fair idea of the upcoming Asus Zenfone 8 series design and key aspects. The new Asus smartphone series will be unwrapped globally via a virtual event at 7 PM CEST (10:30 PM IST). Also Read - 5 delayed smartphone launches in India due to COVID-19 in May 2021

Asus Zenfone 8 series global launch event: How to watch livestream

As mentioned, the new Asus Zenfone 8 series will be launched today via an online-only event at 7 PM CEST. Interested viewers can catch all the action live on Asus’ official YouTube channel. While the global launch is set for today, Asus has announced that the Zenfone 8 series India launch will be delayed considering the ongoing COVID-19 crisis in the country. Notably, Asus India scheduled ROG Flow X13 and a new Zephyrus laptop in India today but canceled due to a rapid surge in COVID cases in the country. Also Read - Asus ZenFone 8 series India launch confirmed but delayed due to COVID-19 second wave

Also Read - Asus ZenFone 8 series roundup: Expected specs, features, price and more

Asus Zenfone 8 series: Price (expected)

The vanilla variant Asus Zenfone 8 will reportedly arrive in three storage configurations. The 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant is tipped to cost EUR 700 (around Rs 62,370), the 8GB RAM/256GB storage model could be priced at EUR 750 (around Rs 66,900), and the high-end variant with 16GB RAM/256GB storage will likely cost EUR 800 (around Rs 71,300). Pricing details of the Asus Zenfone 8 Flip haven’t been revealed.

Asus Zenfone 8 series: Specifications (expected)

Asus Zenfone 8

The regular variant from the Zenfone 8 lineup is tipped to feature a 5.9-inch full-HD+ Samsung E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone will likely be powered by the premium Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor and paired with up to 16GB RAM and 256GB storage. For photography, the Asus Zenfone 8 may sport a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 primary sensor, a 12-megapixel wide-angle sensor, and a macro lens. For selfies, it is said to offer a 12-megapixel sensor. In terms of backup, the device could carry a 4,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charge technology.

Asus Zenfone 8 Flip

As with the name, the Asus Zenfone 8 Flip is expected to come with a motorised camera module that can be used both as front and rear camera. The phone is said to feature a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Like the vanilla variant, it will likely equip Snapdragon 888 SoC and come with similar RAM/storage configurations. The Zenfone 8 Flip is expected to sport a 64-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel telephoto lens, and a 12-megapixel ultrawide sensor. Both devices are suggested to run on Android 11-based ZenUI 8 and come with 5G support and a 3.5mm audio jack. The Zenfone 8 Flip is rumoured to pack a slightly bigger 5,000mAh battery and come with 33W fast charge support.