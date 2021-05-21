Asus recently unveiled its flagship ZenFone 8 series, which consists of the ZenFone 8 and the ZenFone 8 Flip. Recently, we heard that the ZenFone 8 is expected to arrive in India as the Asus 8z, while the Flip version won’t make it to the country. Now, the device’s arrival has been confirmed as its landing page on the company’s has gone live. Also Read - OnePlus 9, Realme GT to Mi 11 Ultra: Android 12 coming to these smartphones, check the full list

Apart from confirming its latest flagship's arrival in India, Asus has also suggested that it will launch the Asus ZenFone 8 Flip too. Read on to know more about it.

Asus ZenFone 8 series India launch confirmed

The ZenFone 8 (8z for India) now has a dedicated page on the Asus website, which is "coming soon to India."

The page reveals all the device’s features and specs. Going past them will also give you a surprise as the company has featured the ZenFone 8 Flip too. This means that both devices will launch in India together.

Although, we don’t have an official date yet. Given the official listing, there are chances that it could happen super soon.

Asus ZenFone 8 series features, specs, price

To recall, the ZenFone 8 is the compact flagship with a 5.9-inch AMOLED HDR display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chip and is touted to be India’s first compact flagship smartphone with Snapdragon 888.

The phone gets dual rear cameras: a 64-megapixel main camera and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens. The front camera stands at 12-megapixel. The phone a 4000mAh battery with 30W fast charging.

Additionally, the device comes with IP68 water and dust resistance, a 3.5mm audio jack, dual stereo speakers, sound by Dirac, and more features.

The ZenFone 8 Flip come with the flip camera mechanism as its main highlight. It gets a 6.67-inch AMOLED display and a Snapdragon 888 mobile platform. It gets 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

There are dual cameras (64-megapixel and 12-megapixel) that double as a front snapper too. It comes with a 5,000mAh battery and runs Android 11.

Furthermore, it comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner, dual stereo speakers, 5G support, and more.

While pricing details remain unknown, the Asus ZenFone 8 phones could fall under Rs 60,000.