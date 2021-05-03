Asus Zenfone 8 to come with IP68 rating, Zenfone 8 mini design, specs leaked online

Asus Zenfone 8 series will debut on May 12, and while the official launch is just a few days away, details about the phones are surfacing on the internet extensively. A launch teaser earlier confirmed the new Zenfone series will be big in performance, and compact in size. Asus now taking to Twitter has revealed that the two phones will have IP68-rated water and dust resistance. Also Read - Asus Zenfone 8 will come with a hole-punch camera rather than a flip one

The 13-second short clip shared on Twitter shows a phone with a broad platform, thick chin, and cutout on top. Other details are scarce as of now, however, leaks in the past shared insights of the alleged Asus Zenfone 8 mini phone. Purported case renders leaked by Gadget Tendency show the device featuring horizontally aligned dual rear cameras and an LED flash in a rectangular camera module. The right edge of the frame has volume keys and a power button. The cutout of the case renders further reveal the phone housing a 3.5mm audio jack and likely a USB-C port at the bottom part. Also Read - Asus Zenfone 8 launch on May 12, confirms company

Asus Zenfone 8 mini specifications (rumoured)

The Asus Zenfone 8 mini will reportedly feature a 5.9-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the phone is said to equip a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. The phone is tipped to arrive in multiple memory configuration- 6GB RAM/128GB, 8GB RAM/128GB, 8GB RAM/256GB, 12GB RAM/256GB, and 16GB RAM/256GB storage.

As for the optics, rumours suggest that the Asus Zenfone 8 mini might feature a 64-megapixel primary sensor. The phone will likely run Android 11-based Zen UI OS. The phone might get an in-display fingerprint reader. It could pack a 4,000mAh battery and come with 30W fast charging support. While Asus has confirmed that it will showcase the Asus Zenfone 8 series on May 12, reports predict that the Taiwanese tech giant might reveal three phones- the vanilla Asus Zenfone 8, Asus Zenfone 8 Flip, and Asus Zenfone 8 mini.