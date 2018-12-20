comscore
  Asus Zenfone Max M2 sale at 12PM today: All you need to know
Asus Zenfone Max M2 sale at 12PM today: All you need to know

Asus' lower mid-range smartphone was launched in India last week.

  • Published: December 20, 2018 8:59 AM IST
asus_zenfone_max_m2

Last week, Asus launched its Zenfone Max Pro M2 and Zenfone Max M2 mid-range smartphones in India. While the Max Pro M2 is obviously the more feature-heavy and premium-looking of the duo, the Max M2 isn’t half bad either. While the former already went on sale two days back, the latter is all set to be made available for purchase for the first time today.

If you’ve been eyeing Asus Zenfone Max M2 as your next smartphone ever since it went official, here’s everything you need to know.

Asus Zenfone Max M2: Price, sale details, and offers

Based on hardware configuration, Asus Zenfone Max M2 comes in two variants. Priced at Rs 9,999 and Rs 11,999, both models will be available via flash sale at 12:00PM today on Flipkart, the e-commerce platform they are exclusive to.

As expected, there are quite a few discounts and offers available to make things better. Customers who pay via HDFC Bank credit/debit cards (applicable on EMI transactions too) will get a flat discount of Rs 750, and there’s ‘No Cost EMI’ available for payments through all major credit/debit cards. Buyers can also opt for Flipkart’s ‘Complete Mobile Protection’ plan at just Rs 99.

Asus Zenfone Max M2: Features and specifications

Powering the Zenfone Max M2 is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 SoC, paired with 3GB/4GB of RAM and 32GB/64GB of internal storage. There’s also a dedicated expansion slot that can take up microSD cards of up to 512GB in size. The smartphone features a 6.26-inch HD+ notched display with a resolution of 720×1520 pixels and a 19:9 aspect ratio. The software on-board is near-stock Android 8.1 Oreo, with an upgrade to Android 9.0 Pie arriving soon.

Watch: Asus Zenfone 5Z First Look

For imaging duties, Asus Zenfone Max M2 sports a dual-lens rear camera setup, comprised of a 13-megapixel module and a 2-megapixel module. There’s also an 8-megapixel lens up front for selfies and video calls. All standard connectivity features are included, with a sizeable 4,000mAh backing up the whole package.

Asus Zenfone Max M2

Asus Zenfone Max M2

9999

Android 8.1 Oreo
Snapdragon 632 octa-core
Dual - 13MP + 2MP
  • Published Date: December 20, 2018 8:59 AM IST

