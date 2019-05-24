Asus Zenfone Max M2 FOTA update brings May security patch

Asus has announced the roll out of a new firmware update for the Zenfone Max M2. The smartphone is getting a new update that bumps the firmware of the device to version 16.2018.1905.42 and adds security patch for the month of May, 2019. The Zenfone Max M2 is among the cheapest device to have received the May security patch and Asus adds that the update is being rolled out in a phased manner. The update comes after the device had received a software update early this year that brought new features targeting the camera experience of the device.

The changelog shared by Asus shows that firmware version 16.2018.1905.42 for the Zenfone Max M2 only brings May security patch and does not bring any other enhancement. The company has not shared the download size of this update but it should be a smaller update considering it does not bring any major fixes. The May security patch, according to Android Security Bulletin, dated 2019-05-01 brings fix for 10 known issues while the security patch dated 2019-05-05 brings fix for 20 known vulnerabilities. Google says these vulnerabilities range from high to critical and the most severe vulnerability is related to the media framework.

The May security patch is important since it prevents a remote attacker from possibly executing arbitrary code on your device through a crafted file. If you have a Zenfone Max M2 then you should immediately go to Settings and then System Update and look for this new firmware. To recall, the Zenfone Max M2 was launched in December last year as an entry-level device in Asus’ Zenfone series. The smartphone is aimed primarily at emerging markets like India, where it starts at Rs 8,499.

Asus Zenfone Max M2 features a 6.26-inch HD+ display with a wide notch and taller 19:9 aspect ratio. Powering the smartphone is Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 SoC coupled with 3GB or 4GB RAM and 32GB or 64GB storage. The variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage is priced at Rs 8,499 while the variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is priced at Rs 10,499. For imaging, the Zenfone Max M2 comes equipped with dual 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel camera setup. At the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie shooter.

The Zenfone Max M2 received Android 9 Pie update few days back and it is backed by a 4,000mAh battery. The smartphone features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and supports connectivity options such as WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS and 4G LTE. The smartphone is being sold in India via Flipkart and it comes in black and blue color.