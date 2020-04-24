Asus Zenfone Max M2 gets Android 10 beta update

Asus has started rolling the latest Android 10 beta update for the Zenfone Max M2 phone, which was launched back in December 2018. The newly released Android 10 update is about 1.52GB in size. It bumps up the software version to 17.2018.2002.29. The Asus Zenfone Max M2 users can download the update from the website. ASUS hasn’t released any details regarding the stable release, but it is expected to roll out soon.

As per the changelog shared by the company, the update for the Asus Zenfone Max M2 brings Android 10 features. These include a system-wide dark mode, optimized gesture navigation, and improved privacy controls. You also get improved Digital Wellbeing tools with new parental controls and much more. The software update also unifies the preview interface for video and photo. It also adds CIF and QVGA formats support for video. The company has given step by step instructions for the installation process on its support page.

Watch: Secret Android Features you didn’t know about

Specifications

To recall, the Asus Zenfone Max M2 draws its power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 SoC. It is paired with 3GB/4GB of RAM and 32GB/64GB of internal storage. There’s also a dedicated expansion slot that can take up microSD cards of up to 512GB in size. The smartphone features a 6.26-inch HD+ notched display with a resolution of 720×1520 pixels and a 19:9 aspect ratio.

For imaging duties, Asus Zenfone Max M2 sports a dual-lens rear camera setup, comprised of a 13-megapixel module and a 2-megapixel camera. There’s also an 8-megapixel lens up front for selfies and video calls. All standard connectivity features are included, with a sizeable 4,000mAh backing up the whole package. The Asus Zenfone Max M2 is currently available for Rs 7,499. This price is for the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant.

Features Asus Zenfone Max M2 Price Rs 7,499 Chipset Snapdragon 632 octa-core OS Android 8.1 Oreo Display 6.26-inch HD+, 19:9 aspect ratio-1520X720 pixels Internal Memory 3GB RAM + 32GB storage Rear Camera Dual – 13MP + 2MP Front Camera 8MP Battery 4,000mAh