Asus Zenfone Max M2 gets Android 9 Pie update with May 2019 Android security patch

The Asus Zenfone Max M2 has received the latest May Android security patch as well as Android 9 Pie update.

  Published: May 21, 2019 6:48 PM IST
Asus has reportedly rolled out the latest Android 9 Pie update to its Zenfone Max M2 smartphone. The device has also received the latest May 2019 Android security patch. The Asus Zenfone Max M2 owners can check whether they have received the update by heading to Settings > System > System updates.

Asus launched Zenfone Max M2 back in December 2018. To recall, the Asus Zenfone Max M2 packs a 6.26-inch notched display with HD+ (1520 x 720 pixels) resolution and 19:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 chipset under the hood. In terms of optics, the device comes with dual cameras at the back and a single camera on the front. The rear camera setup includes a 13-megapixel sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and a 2-megapixel sensor for depth sensing.

The camera also offers support for 4K video recording capabilities. Up front, there is an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 aperture with LED flash. The Asus Zenfone Max M2 features a 4,000mAh battery with standard 10W fast charging support. On the connectivity front, the device includes dual-SIM cards slots, 4G LTE with VoLTE, Bluetooth and GPS. The smartphones run Android 9 Pie out of the box.

Besides, the company recently launched its latest flagship Asus Zenfone 6. The Asus Zenfone 6 sports a 6.4-inch IPS LCD panel along with full HD+ resolution, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, almost bezel-less design. The panel is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 6. The flagship device is built around a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC. Asus has included a massive 5,000mAh battery under the hood. It supports 18W QuickCharge 4.0 tech.

In the camera department, the smartphone comes with a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 aperture and a 13-megapixel secondary sensor with a 125-degree ultra-wide angle lens, laser-assisted autofocus. The dual camera setup is also assisted by a dual LED flash unit. Interestingly, there is no camera on the front and instead, the rear camera setup pops up and then flips to perform the duties of s front camera as well.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, NFC, FM Radio, 3.5mm audio socket, USB Type-C, rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, and a triple slots where the first two slots are for VoLTE 4G-enabled nano-SIMs, and the third one is for a dedicated microSD card slot with a capacity of up to 1TB.

  Published Date: May 21, 2019 6:48 PM IST

