Asus Zenfone Max M2 gets January security patch

Asus is rolling out a new software update for the Zenfone Max M2 smartphone globally. The latest update brings the month-old January 2020 Android security patch to the device. The changelog for the update, besides, does not mention any new features.

The latest Zenfone Max M2 update bumps up the software build version number to V16.2018.2001.58 with a firmware size of about 1.51 GB. The new software is based on the dated Android 9 Pie OS and also brings security enhancements to the device. However, the smartphone is likely to get the latest Android 10 OS update soon.

Watch: Itel Vision 1 First Look + Giveaway

The January 2020 security update for the Asus Zenfone Max M2 primarily fixes a local malicious application on the smartphone. This flaw could have allowed the bypass of user interaction requirements to gain access to additional permissions. The update also fixes an exploit, which could have led to remote information exposure of the device.

The Asus Zenfone Max M2 OTA update is rolling out incrementally. Hence, it could take a while before reaching all units globally. Users will get a notification to download the update automatically. Alternatively, the update can also be checked by going to Settings > About Phone > System update.

Asus Zenfone Max M2 features, specifications

The Zenfone Max M2 smartphone flaunts a 6.26-inch IPS LCD screen and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The panel operates at an HD+ (720×1520 pixels) resolution. The device also features a dual-camera setup at the back. That includes a 16-megapixel primary sensor and 2-megapixel dedicated depth sensors.

The Asus Zenfone Max M2 has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 SoC and Adreno 506 GPU. It packs a 4,000-mAh battery with a fingerprint scanner. In terms of connectivity, the smartphone supports Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS with GLONASS, 4G LTE, and a micro-USB 2.0 port for charging.

Story Timeline