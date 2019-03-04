comscore
Asus Zenfone Max Plus M2, Max Shot with triple rear cameras spotted online

The Asus Zenfone Max Plus M2 and Zenfone Max Shot are expected to be launched in the coming months.

  • Published: March 4, 2019 5:16 PM IST
asus zenfone max pro m2 review cameras

Taiwanese smartphone maker Asus has been known for its confusing device line-up, and now, the company is adding two more smartphones to the mix. The evidence of the same was recently spotted in Brazilian telecom regulator Anatel’s database. The two models in question here are the Zenfone Max Plus M2 and Zenfone Max Shot.

Spotted by SlashLeaks, the Zenfone Max Shot comes with a triple rear camera setup, but details of the camera configuration are currently unknown. The regulator has posted photos of the smartphone and manual, offering a glimpse at the design. The front is dominated by the display, and a notch is also visible which will include a front camera, proximity sensors and an LED flash.

The back has a metallic plate, a vertically placed triple camera on the top left and the fingerprint scanner placed at the center. The power button and the volume rocker are placed on the right, whereas the SIM card slot is on the left. The 3.5mm audio jack is at the bottom along with a microUSB port.

The Zenfone Max Plus M2, on the other hand, comes with dual cameras at the back, but here again, the configuration is unknown. It is expected to come with 16GB onboard storage, whereas the Zenfone Max Shot is likely to come with 32GB storage. Looks like both smartphones will be competing with the Galaxy M-series and Galaxy A-series. There is no word on the pricing, launch date or availability, but considering it has been spotted on regulator’s site, the formal launch may be a few weeks away.

