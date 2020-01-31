comscore Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 update rolls out to users | BGR India
Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 Android 10 beta update rolling out now

Asus is rolling out the Android 10 beta update for ZenFone Max Pro M1 smartphone users based in India and France.

  Published: January 31, 2020 12:52 PM IST

Taiwanese smartphone maker Asus seems to be rolling out the latest Android 10 beta update for its Zenfone Max Pro M1 smartphone. This new update is based on the latest Android 10 operating system along with the two-month-old November 2019 security patch. The company recently rolled out the Android 10 Beta 6 update for Asus ROG Phone 2 as well.

Asus is rolling out the Android 10 beta update for Zenfone Max Pro M1 smartphone users based in India and France, for now, PiunikaWeb reports. The new Android 10 beta update bumps up the software to WW-17.2017.1911.407, and its firmware size is about 1.6GB. This beta version update is only for the WW SKU device with the Android 9 OS version.

As per the company’s official statement, in reply to a twitter user, Asus India said, ”This current Android 10 update for Zenfone Max Pro M1 is based on the beta version build. Users can expect the stable version update to arrive soon. Stay Tuned.” As mentioned, the update comes with November 2019 Android security patch, whereas the smartphone had already received the December 2019 security patch on Android 9 Pie.

The Android 10-based beta update for the Zenfone Max Pro M1 smartphone will include changes in the overall UI design. The new software update will also bring system-wide dark mode, redesigned icons, smoother animation, and gesture navigation support. Other big Android 10 features coming to the smartphone include smart reply, better privacy, location controls, and more.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 features, specifications

The Zenfone Max Pro M1 flaunts a 5.99-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ (1080×2160 pixels) resolution. The smartphone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC paired with Adreno 509 GPU. The device also features a fingerprint sensor along with a 5,000mAh battery capacity.

The device sports a dual-camera setup at the back with a 13-megapixel primary camera and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. The front comes with an 8-megapixel camera sensor with an f/2.2 aperture. For connectivity, the Zenfone Max Pro M1 supports Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 4G LTE and, micro-USB 2.0 port for charging.

  • Published Date: January 31, 2020 12:52 PM IST

