Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 Android 9 Pie update now rolling out in India

The Zenfone Max Pro M1 from Asus is now getting the Android 9 Pie update along with March 2019 security patch. The update is being made available as an OTA.

  • Published: April 10, 2019 1:10 PM IST
Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 gallery-main

The Zenfone Max Pro M1 launched in early 2018 was the first smartphone from Asus to run near stock Android OS. Towards the end of the year, the Taiwanese smartphone maker launched its successor, the Zenfone Max Pro M2, and it also announced that both smartphones will be updated to Android 9 Pie. After launching Beta program last month, Asus has now started rolling out the stable version of Android 9 Pie to the Zenfone Max Pro M1.

Spotted by FoneArena, the Android Pie update is being rolled out as an OTA. The software version number for the same is v16.2017.1903.050, and the update size is roughly 1.5GB. The report also notes that the update brings March 2019 security patch along with it. It further notes that users who were on beta build are also getting the stable version, and the size is smaller at roughly 392MB. You can head over to Settings -> System -> System Updates.

Watch: Asus Zenfone 5Z First Look

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 Specifications and features

Talking about specifications and features, the smartphone comes with a 5.99-inch LCD display with a resolution of 2160×1080 pixels, and taller 18:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 chipset, paired with 3GB / 4GB / 6GB RAM and 32GB / 64GB storage options.

The 3GB and 4GB RAM variants feature a combination of 13-megapixel and 5-megapixel dual cameras at the back, and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter at the front. The 6GB RAM variant gets an updated dual camera module with 16-megapixel and 5-megapixel image sensors and a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The front camera also supports face unlock feature.

It also packs a larger 5,000mAh battery, along with connectivity options such as Bluetooth, 4G LTE with VoLTE, dual SIM card slots, Wi-Fi and GPS.

  • Published Date: April 10, 2019 1:10 PM IST

