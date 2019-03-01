comscore
Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 Android Pie Beta program is here; here is how to get started

Taiwanese smartphone maker and electronics giant Asus has just announced “Android Pie Beta Power User Program” for its Zenfone Max Pro M1. As part of the program, Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 users wil

  Published: March 1, 2019 9:30 AM IST
Image credit: Asus

Taiwanese smartphone maker and electronics giant Asus has just announced “Android Pie Beta Power User Program” for its Zenfone Max Pro M1. As part of the program, Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 users will be able to opt-in to get access to the Beta version of Android 9 Pie-based update for the device. This program is to ensure that more users can test the update before the final version is rolled out to all the Max Pro M1 devices in the market. The company is also asking users for their feedback during testing so that the company can make improvements to ensure that the final version is as stable as possible while providing a better user experience.

As part of the program, Asus has issued a warning that it will not provide any downgrade service to “beta power users” unless they would want to quit the beta program. This means that once you enroll in the program if you want to return to the stable version of Android 8 Oreo, you will lose access to future beta program versions. The company also issued a warning stating that Beta software can sometimes be less stable then the official updates so people looking for a stable software may want to keep away.

Register for Asus Beta Power User Program for Zenfone Max Pro M1

Power users refer to people who are somewhat more familiar with Android and can fix minor problems on their own. That extra knowledge helps them navigate around any typical known issues in the beta software with ease as compared to the average user. Users will need to provide the IMEI number, Serial Number, and the current firmware version to Asus to enroll in the program. As previously mentioned, the company wants the users enrolling to be familiar with the Android Operating System.

Asus reveals which Zenfone smartphones will receive Android 9 Pie update

According to the instructions, users interested in the beta testing show also be able to read and give feedback about the beta version in English. To enroll, users need to visit this page bit.ly/2BWIwP3 and read the given instructions. Once they are done with the instructions, they need to tick on the “I Agree” checkbox at the bottom of the page and then click on “Proceed” to send their application. Asus stated that it will reach out to users through email in case they are selected for the program.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M1)

Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M1)

