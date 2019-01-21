Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 update introduces January security patch

Asus has announced the roll out of another firmware update for its Zenfone Max Pro M1 smartphone. Since the smartphone was launched early last year, the Taiwanese company has been improving performance with over-the-air software updates. The new firmware update comes just a month after the release of an update, which brought November security update to the smartphone. The update being rolled out for the Zenfone Max Pro M1 upgrades the firmware to version OPM1.WW_Phone-15.2016.1901.339-20190108, and brings a number of enhancements.

The most important change comes in the form of January security update, and it seems Asus skipped the December security patch in favor of latest security patch. The update also brings optimization for system stability. The update will be pushed batch-by-batch, and will take some time before it reaches all users. The changelog is not as big as the FOTA update released in last month, and it comes with a fix for issues previously reported by Zenfone Max Pro M1 users. Asus recently launched the Zenfone Max Pro M2 as the successor to Zenfone Max Pro M1, but is continuing to support the older device.

The last FOTA update for the Zenfone Max Pro M1 brought a number of changes including improvement for third party app compatibility and optimized power consumption. The update also brought improvement to camera performance with focus on video recording capabilities. Asus has added support for electronic image stabilization via a FOTA update to Zenfone Max Pro M1 last year. The update shows Asus’s commitment to regular software updates but we are not sure when the company will release Android 9 Pie for the smartphone.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 was launched as the first device developed in a strategic partnership with Flipkart. It retails at a starting price of Rs 8,999 and is available in three different storage variants. In terms of specifications, it sports a 5.99-inch Full HD+ display, Snapdragon 636 SoC, 3GB or 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 32GB or 64GB internal storage.

The 3GB RAM and 4GB RAM variants feature dual rear camera setup comprising of 13-megapixel and 5-megapixel sensors while the 6GB RAM variant gets a combination of 16-megapixel and 5-megapixel setup. At the front, there is an 8-megapixel shooter on the 3GB RAM and 4GB RAM variants while the 6GB RAM variant gets a 16-megapixel camera. It runs Android Oreo, and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery.