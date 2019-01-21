comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 update introduces January security patch
News

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 update introduces January security patch

News

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 gets new update, but there is no clarity on its Android Pie update yet.

  • Published: January 21, 2019 12:01 PM IST
asus-zenfone-max-pro-m1-main

Asus has announced the roll out of another firmware update for its Zenfone Max Pro M1 smartphone. Since the smartphone was launched early last year, the Taiwanese company has been improving performance with over-the-air software updates. The new firmware update comes just a month after the release of an update, which brought November security update to the smartphone. The update being rolled out for the Zenfone Max Pro M1 upgrades the firmware to version OPM1.WW_Phone-15.2016.1901.339-20190108, and brings a number of enhancements.

The most important change comes in the form of January security update, and it seems Asus skipped the December security patch in favor of latest security patch. The update also brings optimization for system stability. The update will be pushed batch-by-batch, and will take some time before it reaches all users. The changelog is not as big as the FOTA update released in last month, and it comes with a fix for issues previously reported by Zenfone Max Pro M1 users. Asus recently launched the Zenfone Max Pro M2 as the successor to Zenfone Max Pro M1, but is continuing to support the older device.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 Review: More than a battery powerhouse

Also Read

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 Review: More than a battery powerhouse

The last FOTA update for the Zenfone Max Pro M1 brought a number of changes including improvement for third party app compatibility and optimized power consumption. The update also brought improvement to camera performance with focus on video recording capabilities. Asus has added support for electronic image stabilization via a FOTA update to Zenfone Max Pro M1 last year. The update shows Asus’s commitment to regular software updates but we are not sure when the company will release Android 9 Pie for the smartphone.

Watch: Honor 10 Lite First Look

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 was launched as the first device developed in a strategic partnership with Flipkart. It retails at a starting price of Rs 8,999 and is available in three different storage variants. In terms of specifications, it sports a 5.99-inch Full HD+ display, Snapdragon 636 SoC, 3GB or 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 32GB or 64GB internal storage.

The 3GB RAM and 4GB RAM variants feature dual rear camera setup comprising of 13-megapixel and 5-megapixel sensors while the 6GB RAM variant gets a combination of 16-megapixel and 5-megapixel setup. At the front, there is an 8-megapixel shooter on the 3GB RAM and 4GB RAM variants while the 6GB RAM variant gets a 16-megapixel camera. It runs Android Oreo, and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery.

You Might be Interested

Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M1)

Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M1)

2.67

10999

Android Oreo
Snapdragon 636 octa-core SoC
Dual Cameras - 13MP + 5MP
Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2

12999

Android 8.1 Oreo
Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
Dual - 12MP + 5MP
  • Published Date: January 21, 2019 12:01 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
MWC 2019: Oppo's 10x hybrid optical zoom tech to be showcased live on February 23
thumb-img
News
Facebook developing 'LOL' meme hub to allure teens: Everything you need to know
thumb-img
News
Super Blood Wolf Moon Lunar Eclipse 2019: Here's how to watch live stream in India
thumb-img
News
BSNL now offers 35GB data per day at up to 24Mbps to broadband subscribers

Most Popular

Fitbit Charge 3 Review

GOQii Stride Review

Apple Watch Series 4 Review

Honor View20 Hands-on and First Impressions

Honor 10 Lite Review

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 update introduces January security patch

Moto G7 Play to reportedly feature Snapdragon 625

Samsung to stop local production of Galaxy S9, Galaxy Note 9 in India: Report

Xiaomi to challenge Samsung, Transsion Holdings on Africa soil

Verily gets ECG approval for its study watch

The impending challenge of marrying Artificial Intelligence with privacy

5 steps to wean yourself from tech and social media addiction

CES 2019 guide: Event schedule, timings and what to expect

BGR India's best flagship smartphones of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Best mobile games of the year

Related Topics

Related Stories

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 update introduces January security patch

News

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 update introduces January security patch
Moto G7 Play to reportedly feature Snapdragon 625

News

Moto G7 Play to reportedly feature Snapdragon 625
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro and Redmi Go India launch soon: Report

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro and Redmi Go India launch soon: Report
Realme Republic Sale on Flipkart: Top deals to know

Deals

Realme Republic Sale on Flipkart: Top deals to know
12 top smartphone deals during Flipkart Republic Day Sale

Deals

12 top smartphone deals during Flipkart Republic Day Sale

हिंदी समाचार

Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro और Redmi Go स्मार्टफोन भारत में जल्द होंगे लॉन्च, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Flipkart Republic Day Sale: 18 हजार से कम कीमत पर मिल रहे हैं ये बेस्ट स्मार्टफोन

LG V40 अमेजन पर हुआ बिक्री के लिए उपलब्ध, जानें प्राइस स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

Super Blood Wolf Moon 2019: चंद्रग्रहण को ऐसे देखें लाइव

Flipkart Republic Day Sale: 3 हजार रुपये तक सस्ते मिल रहे हैं Realme के ये स्मार्टफोन

News

Moto G7 Play to reportedly feature Snapdragon 625
News
Moto G7 Play to reportedly feature Snapdragon 625
Samsung to stop local production of Galaxy S9, Galaxy Note 9 in India: Report

News

Samsung to stop local production of Galaxy S9, Galaxy Note 9 in India: Report
Xiaomi to challenge Samsung, Transsion Holdings on Africa soil

News

Xiaomi to challenge Samsung, Transsion Holdings on Africa soil
Verily gets ECG approval for its study watch

News

Verily gets ECG approval for its study watch
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro and Redmi Go India launch soon: Report

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro and Redmi Go India launch soon: Report