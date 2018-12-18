comscore
Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 FOTA update with November security patch and camera optimization will be released tomorrow

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 was launched early this year and company is showing that the device will continue to get support.

  • Published: December 18, 2018 8:39 PM IST
Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2, the newest smartphone from the Taiwanese company, went on sale for the first time today in India. However, that is not stopping the company from issuing update for its older Zenfone Max Pro M1 smartphone. The smartphone is now receiving a FOTA update with version number OPM1.WW_Phone-15.2016.1811.338-20181206 that enhances the performance.

According to changelog, the update bumps the security patch level to November and improves the WiFi hotspot compatibility. The update also improves the third party app compatibility, particularly Instagram and optimizes power consumption. There is also improvement to camera performance and the company has focused on improvements to video recording. This update comes after Asus added support for electronic image stabilization via a FOTA update to the smartphone.

The update, according to Asus, will also optimize the audio experience via headphones on the Zenfone Max Pro M1. The FOTA update will be released for the Zenfone Max Pro M1 on December 19 at 12.30PM IST. As with any software update, the roll out will be in a phased manner and users should get the update in the coming weeks.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 Review: More than a battery powerhouse

Also Read

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 Review: More than a battery powerhouse

To recall, Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 was launched early this year as the first device to come out of a strategic partnership with Indian ecommerce platform, Flipkart. The smartphone with its massive battery, stock Android experience and mid-range price tag, became an instant best-seller. The Zenfone Max Pro M1 currently starts at Rs 10,999 and is available in three different storage variants.

Watch: Honor View20 First Look

In terms of specifications, it sports a 5.99-inch Full HD+ display, Snapdragon 636 SoC, 3GB or 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 32GB or 64GB internal storage. The 3GB RAM and 4GB RAM variants feature dual rear camera setup comprising of 13-megapixel and 5-megapixel sensors while the 6GB RAM variant gets a combination of 16-megapixel and 5-megapixel setup. At the front, there is an 8-megapixel shooter on the 3GB RAM and 4GB RAM variants while the 6GB RAM variant gets a 16-megapixel camera. It runs Android Oreo and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery.

  • Published Date: December 18, 2018 8:39 PM IST

