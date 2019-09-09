Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 gets Android 10 via custom ROM

Google made Android 10 official for its Pixel smartphones last week. The update is already available on all eight models of Pixel-branded smartphones. The stable update has become available for Essential Phone and Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro. In addition, OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro have also received the update in beta form. Now, Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 is joining the list of devices compatible with Android 10. This is not an official update and the smartphone is being updated to Android 10 via a custom ROM.

With the announcement of Android 10, Google also released a new version of its mobile operating system to Android Open Source Project (AOSP). This allows OEMs and other developers to build their own version and test customizations. The first Android 10 third-party update is now available on XDA forum. The custom ROM is only available for the Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 and not other devices. The smartphone was launched last year with near stock Android experience.

The third-party ROM based on Android 10 for Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 became available only two days after Google released it on AOSP. The details about its stability remains unknown but it is expected to nearly stable without any major bugs. Following this release, we should see more custom ROM based on new OS being offered by other developers. These custom-ROM builds should bring support for more devices.

If you have a Zenfone Max Pro M1 then you can get Android 10 without waiting for official update from Asus. We advise doing this only if you are using it as a non-primary smartphone. The update can be downloaded from the XDA forum (https://forum.xda-developers.com/asus-zenfone-max-pro-m1/development/rom-aosp-10-0-t3964820). You will need to use a special TWRP version to flash it on your device. Users must also note that this TWRP cannot flash ROMs based on Android Pie. You will need to download a special Google Apps suite from a dedicated download page.

