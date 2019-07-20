Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 gets a price cut in India

Asus has once again slashed the price of Zenfone Max Pro M1 in India. The smartphone was launched last year at Rs 10,999, but last time around the permanent retail price had come down to Rs 8,499. On Friday, the company further slashed the Zenfone Max Pro M1’s price by Rs 500. Now, it will be available to purchase at Rs 7,999 on Flipkart.

The Zenfone Max Pro M1 has been one of the popular choice in the budget smartphones segment. Hence, Asus is still selling the phone after one year. It also comes in 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, which is available at Rs 8,999. The high-end 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant is retailing at Rs 11,999.

To recall, Asus launched the Zenfone Max Pro M1 last year in April with Android 8.1 Oreo. It is already on Android 9 Pie now. The phone packs 5,000mAh battery, Snapdragon 636 SoC, dual rear camera setup and almost stock Android experience.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 Specifications and features

Talking about specifications and features, the smartphone comes with a 5.99-inch LCD display with a resolution of 2160×1080 pixels, and taller 18:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 chipset, paired with 3GB / 4GB / 6GB RAM and 32GB / 64GB storage options.

Watch Video: Asus Zenfone 5Z First Look

The 3GB and 4GB RAM variants feature a combination of 13-megapixel and 5-megapixel dual cameras at the back, and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter at the front. The 6GB RAM variant gets an updated dual camera module with 16-megapixel and 5-megapixel image sensors and a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The front camera also supports face unlock feature. It also packs a larger 5,000mAh battery, along with connectivity options such as Bluetooth, 4G LTE with VoLTE, dual SIM card slots, Wi-Fi and GPS.

Features Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M1) Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 Price 7999 12999 Chipset Snapdragon 636 octa-core SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 OS Android Oreo Android 8.1 Oreo Display 5.99-inch full HD+ 18:9 aspect ratio-1080x2160pixels 6.26-inch, full HD+-2280x1080pixels Internal Memory 3GB RAM with 32GB storage 3GB RAM with 32GB storage Rear Camera Dual Cameras – 13MP + 5MP Dual – 12MP + 5MP Front Camera 8MP with LED flash 13MP Battery 5,000mAh 5,000mAh