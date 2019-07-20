comscore Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 gets a price cut in India
  • Home
  • News
  • Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 price slashed in India, now starts at Rs 7,999 on Flipkart
News

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 price slashed in India, now starts at Rs 7,999 on Flipkart

News

The Zenfone Max Pro M1 has been one of the popular choice in the budget smartphones segment. Hence, Asus is still selling the phone after one year. It also comes in 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, which is available at Rs 8,999.

  • Published: July 20, 2019 2:13 PM IST
asus zenfone max pro m1 6gb ram

Asus has once again slashed the price of Zenfone Max Pro M1 in India. The smartphone was launched last year at Rs 10,999, but last time around the permanent retail price had come down to Rs 8,499. On Friday, the company further slashed the Zenfone Max Pro M1’s price by Rs 500. Now, it will be available to purchase at Rs 7,999 on Flipkart.

The Zenfone Max Pro M1 has been one of the popular choice in the budget smartphones segment. Hence, Asus is still selling the phone after one year. It also comes in 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, which is available at Rs 8,999. The high-end 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant is retailing at Rs 11,999.

Best smartphones under Rs 10,000 to buy in India in July 2019; Realme 3i, Redmi 7, Galaxy M10 and more

Also Read

Best smartphones under Rs 10,000 to buy in India in July 2019; Realme 3i, Redmi 7, Galaxy M10 and more

To recall, Asus launched the Zenfone Max Pro M1 last year in April with Android 8.1 Oreo. It is already on Android 9 Pie now. The phone packs 5,000mAh battery, Snapdragon 636 SoC, dual rear camera setup and almost stock Android experience.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 Specifications and features

Talking about specifications and features, the smartphone comes with a 5.99-inch LCD display with a resolution of 2160×1080 pixels, and taller 18:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 chipset, paired with 3GB / 4GB / 6GB RAM and 32GB / 64GB storage options.

Watch Video: Asus Zenfone 5Z First Look

The 3GB and 4GB RAM variants feature a combination of 13-megapixel and 5-megapixel dual cameras at the back, and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter at the front. The 6GB RAM variant gets an updated dual camera module with 16-megapixel and 5-megapixel image sensors and a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The front camera also supports face unlock feature. It also packs a larger 5,000mAh battery, along with connectivity options such as Bluetooth, 4G LTE with VoLTE, dual SIM card slots, Wi-Fi and GPS.

Features Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M1) Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2
Price 7999 12999
Chipset Snapdragon 636 octa-core SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
OS Android Oreo Android 8.1 Oreo
Display 5.99-inch full HD+ 18:9 aspect ratio-1080x2160pixels 6.26-inch, full HD+-2280x1080pixels
Internal Memory 3GB RAM with 32GB storage 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
Rear Camera Dual Cameras – 13MP + 5MP Dual – 12MP + 5MP
Front Camera 8MP with LED flash 13MP
Battery 5,000mAh 5,000mAh

Story Timeline

You Might be Interested

Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M1)

Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M1)

2.67

10999

Android Oreo
Snapdragon 636 octa-core SoC
Dual Cameras - 13MP + 5MP
Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2

12999

Android 8.1 Oreo
Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
Dual - 12MP + 5MP
  • Published Date: July 20, 2019 2:13 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 gets a price cut in India
thumb-img
News
Oppo K3 India launch price, specifications, features
thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Mi A3 Android One smartphone officially launched
thumb-img
Top Products
Best smartphones under Rs 30,000 to buy in July 2019

Editor's Pick

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 gets a price cut in India
News
Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 gets a price cut in India
Oppo K3 First Look

Review

Oppo K3 First Look

PUBG Mobile Club Open India teams denied German visa for finals

Gaming

PUBG Mobile Club Open India teams denied German visa for finals

PUBG Mobile Season 8: Best features

Gaming

PUBG Mobile Season 8: Best features

Google Doodle celebrates 50th anniversary of Moon Landing

News

Google Doodle celebrates 50th anniversary of Moon Landing

Sponsored

Most Popular

Oppo K3 First Look

Xiaomi Redmi K20 hands-on and first impressions

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro Review

Thomson 55-inch 4K Android TV review

Realme 3i First Impressions

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 gets a price cut in India

Google Doodle celebrates 50th anniversary of Moon Landing

TikTok may add a WhatsApp shortcut to make video sharing easy

Oppo K3 India launch price, specifications, features

India slips 3 ranks in fixed broadband, mobile internet speeds

Why Indian engineers are missing the mark for the jobs they set out to pursue

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Related Topics

Related Stories

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 gets a price cut in India

News

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 gets a price cut in India
Realme C2 now on open sale in India via Flipkart, Realme.com

News

Realme C2 now on open sale in India via Flipkart, Realme.com
Asus ROG Phone 2 specifications, images listed on TENAA

News

Asus ROG Phone 2 specifications, images listed on TENAA
Xiaomi Mi Sound deals discount, details, specifications

Deals

Xiaomi Mi Sound deals discount, details, specifications
Vivo Z1 Pro sale in India today: Check offers and price

News

Vivo Z1 Pro sale in India today: Check offers and price

हिंदी समाचार

Vivo S1 India Launch: Vivo S1 का लॉन्च टीजर रिलीज, यह हो सकती है कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

इस AI App टेक्नोलॉजी की मदद से मिला 18 साल पहले खोया हुआ बच्चा, जानें क्या है पूरा मामला

Amazon Prime Day 2019 सेल में Xiaomi Redmi Y3, OnePlus 6T, Apple iPhone XR रहें बेस्ट सेलिंग स्मार्टफोन

Oppo K3 भारत में Pop-Up कैमरा और Snapdragon 710 के साथ हुआ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

TikTok New Feature : TikTok ने जोड़ा नया फीचर, यूजर्स WhatsApp से भेज पाएंगे वीडियो लिकं

News

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 gets a price cut in India
News
Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 gets a price cut in India
Google Doodle celebrates 50th anniversary of Moon Landing

News

Google Doodle celebrates 50th anniversary of Moon Landing
TikTok may add a WhatsApp shortcut to make video sharing easy

News

TikTok may add a WhatsApp shortcut to make video sharing easy
Oppo K3 India launch price, specifications, features

News

Oppo K3 India launch price, specifications, features
India slips 3 ranks in fixed broadband, mobile internet speeds

News

India slips 3 ranks in fixed broadband, mobile internet speeds