Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 update rolling out now

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 update brings December 2019 security patch and more

The December update for the Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 doesn't bring Android 10 yet, but brings some important fixes and the latest December security patch.

  • Published: December 18, 2019 6:12 PM IST
A new OTA update for the Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 has been released and it comes with a bunch of much-needed fixes and some neat new additions. Note that the OTA will not update your Zenfone Max Pro M1 to Android 10. Surprisingly ahead of most brands, Asus has released the December security patch in the new OTA update. This is even quicker than fast-updating brands like OnePlus, as its phones are still running on the November security patch.

Zenfone Max Pro M1 update: What’s new?

The fixes included in the update patch the status bar misalignment problem where some icons were often placed higher than the others. Another bug that didn’t let the focus circle work in the camera app has also been fixed. The new 185MB update comes with the version number WW-16.2017.1912.060. The update may take a while to get to your Zenfone Max Pro M1 since it is rolled out in phases.

Here’s how you can get it now

If you cannot wait for the OTA to arrive and need the update now, you can download the full firmware. The 1.53GB firmware is available to download on the official Asus website.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 specifications

The Zenfone Max Pro M1 featured an IPS LCD touchscreen with a resolution of 1080×2160 pixels. The phone is available in 3/32GB, 4/64GB and 6/128GB variants. All variants have expandable memory up to 1TB.  The Zenfone Max Pro M1 also featured a 13-megapixel + 5-megapixel, or a 16-megapixel + 5-megapixel dual-camera setup (6GB variant). It also had either an 8-megapixel or a 16-megapixel front-facing camera (6GB variant).

The phone also features a big 5,000mAh battery that can be charged at 10W. It also has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. In terms of connectivity, the Zenfone Max Pro M1 supports Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth 5.0 and even NFC in some countries.

  • Published Date: December 18, 2019 6:12 PM IST

