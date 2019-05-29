comscore
Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 update with latest Android security patch rolling out

The company released a new software update for Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 in the country that brings the May 2019 Android security patch based on Android 9 Pie. The smartphone was updated to the current Android Pie software early last month, and it is the first Android security patch update since then.

Asus has started pushing out the latest security patch for its last year’s Zenfone Max Pro M1 smartphone in India. The company released a new software update for Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 in the country that brings the May 2019 Android security patch based on Android 9 Pie. The smartphone was updated to the current Android Pie software early last month, and it is the first Android security patch update since then.

Earlier this week, Asus shipped the same Android security patch update for the Zenfone Max M2 smartphones in India. The same was based on Android 9 Pie. To recall, Asus launched the Zenfone Max Pro M1 last year in April with Android 8.1 Oreo, which was almost stock software experience for the budget consumers. The smartphone was originally price at Rs 10,999, but after multiple price cuts, the smartphone is selling at a starting price of Rs 7,999 on Flipkart for the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage model.

In case you haven’t received the latest update OTA pushed for your Zenfone Max Pro M1, you can head over to Settings -> System -> System Updates to check it manually. Last month, Asus pushed Android Pie update with software version number v16.2017.1903.050, and it was roughly 1.5GB in size. The update brought March 2019 security patch along with it and now it’ll get updated to May 2019 security patch.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 Specifications and features

Talking about specifications and features, the smartphone comes with a 5.99-inch LCD display with a resolution of 2160×1080 pixels, and taller 18:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 chipset, paired with 3GB / 4GB / 6GB RAM and 32GB / 64GB storage options.

The 3GB and 4GB RAM variants feature a combination of 13-megapixel and 5-megapixel dual cameras at the back, and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter at the front. The 6GB RAM variant gets an updated dual camera module with 16-megapixel and 5-megapixel image sensors and a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The front camera also supports face unlock feature. It also packs a larger 5,000mAh battery, along with connectivity options such as Bluetooth, 4G LTE with VoLTE, dual SIM card slots, Wi-Fi and GPS.

