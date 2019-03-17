comscore
Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1, Zenfone Max Pro M2 and Zenfone Max M2 to get Android Pie by April 15

Asus missed the timeline but now promises to release Android Pie latest by April 15.

  Published: March 17, 2019 11:04 AM IST
Asus has announced that Zenfone Max Pro M1, Zenfone Max Pro M2 and Zenfone Max M2 will get Android 9 Pie by April 15. The Taiwanese smartphone began roll out of Android Pie beta for the Zenfone Max Pro M1 and Zenfone Max Pro M2 last month and the final roll out was expected to happen sometime this month. However, the company has now confirmed that it will release the stable update of Android Pie for these devices by April 15. The announcement shows the difficulty faced by Google’s OEM partners with every new release of Android despite promising timely release of software updates.

In addition to the Zenfone Max Pro M1 and the Zenfone Max Pro M2, Asus plans to release the stable version of Android Pie for the Zenfone Max M2 as well. To recall, all the three devices were launched with Android 8.1 Oreo last year and the company promised to deliver Android Pie update when it becomes available. The company is also asking those who use the three Zenfone models to join the beta program and help the company iron out some of the issues or bugs before final release.

Asus had shared a list of smartphones that will be updated to Android Pie last month. The listing confirmed that it plans to release the update for Zenfone 5 series, ROG Phone, Zenfone 4 series, Zenfone Max Plus M1, Zenfone Live L1 and Zenfone Max M1. The Asus Zenfone 5Z has already received the Android Pie update and it seems the three Zenfone models mentioned above are next in line.

Google had released the Android Pie update for its Pixel smartphones in August last year. Essential was the quickest to push the update to its only smartphone while Samsung, HMD Global and OnePlus have also released Android Pie for some of their devices. The search giant has not updated Android Dashboard for nearly five months now, which makes it difficult to understand the install base of Pie as Android Q gets its first developer beta.

  Published Date: March 17, 2019 11:04 AM IST

