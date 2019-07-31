comscore Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 FOTA update rolling out now
  • Home
  • News
  • Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 update brings June 2019 Security update, Digital Wellbeing and more
News

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 update brings June 2019 Security update, Digital Wellbeing and more

News

Asus has started rolling out a new software update for its Zenfone Max Pro M1 smartphone with new features. Here is all you need to know.

  • Published: July 31, 2019 3:10 PM IST
Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 gallery-main

Asus has released a new software update for its Zenfone Max Pro M1 smartphone that was released back in April 2018. The new update is available as FOTA (over the air) and brings key features along with some optimizations to improve the performance. Here is all you need to know.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 update release notes

As mentioned by Asus, the update brings June 2019 Android Security patch. You also get Digital Wellbeing feature. This will help you learn more about your usage patterns, giving you more insights on the most used apps, and a number of notifications you get. You can set specific time limits and reduce the overall phone usage for better life balance.

The lock screen has been optimized too with Pin and Pattern unlocking. Asus has also worked to optimize the battery consumption to offer better battery life. Lastly, the dark mode optimization now makes it available across the UI and works better with apps and notifications.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 price, specifications and features

Launched at a starting price of Rs 10,999, it is now available for Rs 7,999. The higher model with 64GB storage is available for Rs 8,999 and the one with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage is available for Rs 11,999.

Talking about specifications and features, the smartphone comes with a 5.99-inch LCD display with a resolution of 2160×1080 pixels, and taller 18:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 chipset, paired with 3GB / 4GB / 6GB RAM and 32GB / 64GB storage options.

The 3GB and 4GB RAM variants feature a combination of 13-megapixel and 5-megapixel dual cameras at the back, and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter at the front. The 6GB RAM variant gets an updated dual camera module with 16-megapixel and 5-megapixel image sensors and a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The front camera also supports face unlock feature. It also packs a larger 5,000mAh battery, along with connectivity options such as Bluetooth, 4G LTE with VoLTE, dual SIM card slots, Wi-Fi and GPS.

Features Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M1)
Price 7999
Chipset Snapdragon 636 octa-core SoC
OS Android Oreo
Display 5.99-inch full HD+ 18:9 aspect ratio-1080x2160pixels
Internal Memory 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
Rear Camera Dual Cameras – 13MP + 5MP
Front Camera 8MP with LED flash
Battery 5,000mAh

Story Timeline

You Might be Interested

Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M1)

Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M1)

2.67

10999

Android Oreo
Snapdragon 636 octa-core SoC
Dual Cameras - 13MP + 5MP
  • Published Date: July 31, 2019 3:10 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Deals
Honor Friendship Days sale: A look at top offers
thumb-img
News
Oppo K3 vs Realme X: What's different
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Flipkart teaser out
thumb-img
News
Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro first sale tomorrow: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

PUBG July Console update adds Deagle, BRDM-2 and more
Gaming
PUBG July Console update adds Deagle, BRDM-2 and more
Lenovo IdeaPad C340 Review

Review

Lenovo IdeaPad C340 Review

MediaTek Helio G90 SoC tops Snapdragon 730 SoC in benchmarks

News

MediaTek Helio G90 SoC tops Snapdragon 730 SoC in benchmarks

Nokia 3.1 is getting July security update in India

News

Nokia 3.1 is getting July security update in India

Sony A9G, A8G Bravia OLED 4K Android TVs launched

News

Sony A9G, A8G Bravia OLED 4K Android TVs launched

Most Popular

Lenovo IdeaPad C340 Review

Asus ROG Zephyrus M GU502GU Review

GoPro Hero 7 White Review

Tata Sky Binge Review

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active Review

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 update rolling out now

Sound One X6 True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds with Mic for Rs 7,990

DoT is working on proposal for MTNL and BSNL merger: Report

MediaTek Helio G90 SoC tops Snapdragon 730 SoC in benchmarks

Nokia 3.1 is getting July security update in India

Internet penetration is the biggest challenge in India: APUS Group

Why Indian engineers are missing the mark for the jobs they set out to pursue

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Related Topics

Related Stories

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 update rolling out now

News

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 update rolling out now
Amazon Grand Gaming Days Sale: Top deals

Gaming

Amazon Grand Gaming Days Sale: Top deals
Asus ROG Zephyrus M GU502GU Review

Review

Asus ROG Zephyrus M GU502GU Review
Asus Zenfone 6 Android Q beta program announced

News

Asus Zenfone 6 Android Q beta program announced
Asus ZenFone 5Z prices slashed in India; base model now at Rs 24,999

News

Asus ZenFone 5Z prices slashed in India; base model now at Rs 24,999

हिंदी समाचार

Lenovo Yoga S940 Premium Laptop भारत में 1 लाख से ऊपर की कीमत में हुआ लॉन्च

Samsung Galaxy M20s स्मार्टफोन में होगी 5,830mAh की बैटरी

PUBG Mobile Lite ने लॉन्च के साथ मचाया धमाल

Amazon Freedom Sale 8 अगस्त से होगी शुरू

MediaTek Helio G90 vs G90T : Xiaomi जल्द मीडियाटेक के इन चिपसेट के साथ लॉन्च करेगा गेमिंग स्मार्टफोन, जानें क्या है दोनों में अंतर

News

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 update rolling out now
News
Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 update rolling out now
Sound One X6 True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds with Mic for Rs 7,990

News

Sound One X6 True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds with Mic for Rs 7,990
DoT is working on proposal for MTNL and BSNL merger: Report

News

DoT is working on proposal for MTNL and BSNL merger: Report
MediaTek Helio G90 SoC tops Snapdragon 730 SoC in benchmarks

News

MediaTek Helio G90 SoC tops Snapdragon 730 SoC in benchmarks
Nokia 3.1 is getting July security update in India

News

Nokia 3.1 is getting July security update in India