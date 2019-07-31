Asus has released a new software update for its Zenfone Max Pro M1 smartphone that was released back in April 2018. The new update is available as FOTA (over the air) and brings key features along with some optimizations to improve the performance. Here is all you need to know.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 update release notes

As mentioned by Asus, the update brings June 2019 Android Security patch. You also get Digital Wellbeing feature. This will help you learn more about your usage patterns, giving you more insights on the most used apps, and a number of notifications you get. You can set specific time limits and reduce the overall phone usage for better life balance.

The lock screen has been optimized too with Pin and Pattern unlocking. Asus has also worked to optimize the battery consumption to offer better battery life. Lastly, the dark mode optimization now makes it available across the UI and works better with apps and notifications.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 price, specifications and features

Launched at a starting price of Rs 10,999, it is now available for Rs 7,999. The higher model with 64GB storage is available for Rs 8,999 and the one with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage is available for Rs 11,999.

Talking about specifications and features, the smartphone comes with a 5.99-inch LCD display with a resolution of 2160×1080 pixels, and taller 18:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 chipset, paired with 3GB / 4GB / 6GB RAM and 32GB / 64GB storage options.

The 3GB and 4GB RAM variants feature a combination of 13-megapixel and 5-megapixel dual cameras at the back, and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter at the front. The 6GB RAM variant gets an updated dual camera module with 16-megapixel and 5-megapixel image sensors and a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The front camera also supports face unlock feature. It also packs a larger 5,000mAh battery, along with connectivity options such as Bluetooth, 4G LTE with VoLTE, dual SIM card slots, Wi-Fi and GPS.

Features Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M1) Price 7999 Chipset Snapdragon 636 octa-core SoC OS Android Oreo Display 5.99-inch full HD+ 18:9 aspect ratio-1080x2160pixels Internal Memory 3GB RAM with 32GB storage Rear Camera Dual Cameras – 13MP + 5MP Front Camera 8MP with LED flash Battery 5,000mAh

